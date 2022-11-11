Bengaluru: PM Modi inaugurated glitzy Kempegowda International Airport T2. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the glitzy Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. Nicknamed "Terminal in a garden", this eco-friendly facility has been built largely using bamboo and will cater to 2.5 crore passengers annually. The estimated construction cost for this terminal is around ₹5,000 crore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the glitzy Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. Nicknamed "Terminal in a garden", this eco-friendly facility has been built largely using bamboo and will cater to 2.5 crore passengers annually. The estimated construction cost for this terminal is around ₹5,000 crore
"The T2 is an architectural wonder, which is a first-of-its-kind 'Terminal in a Garden'. It will have lush greenery within and outside and will be a visual delight like no other in the world. The passengers' experience is designed to be a walk in the garden while traveling through the new terminal," KIA official said as reported by PTI. One of the biggest attractions is the hanging garden.
"The T2 is an architectural wonder, which is a first-of-its-kind 'Terminal in a Garden'. It will have lush greenery within and outside and will be a visual delight like no other in the world. The passengers' experience is designed to be a walk in the garden while traveling through the new terminal," KIA official said as reported by PTI. One of the biggest attractions is the hanging garden.
The Terminal-2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a "walk in the garden", a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office said
The Terminal-2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a "walk in the garden", a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office said
"Passengers will travel through 10,000 sq mts of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens. The Airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100% usage of renewable energy across the campus," the statement said.
"Passengers will travel through 10,000 sq mts of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens. The Airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100% usage of renewable energy across the campus," the statement said.
The facility has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design. Based on the sustainability initiatives, the Terminal-2 will be the largest terminal in the world to be pre-certified platinum rating by US GBC (green building council) prior to commencing operations, the statement read.
The facility has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design. Based on the sustainability initiatives, the Terminal-2 will be the largest terminal in the world to be pre-certified platinum rating by US GBC (green building council) prior to commencing operations, the statement read.
"The theme of ‘Naurasa’ unites all the commissioned artworks for Terminal 2. The artworks reflect the heritage and culture of Karnataka as well as the broader Indian ethos," it added.
"The theme of ‘Naurasa’ unites all the commissioned artworks for Terminal 2. The artworks reflect the heritage and culture of Karnataka as well as the broader Indian ethos," it added.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.