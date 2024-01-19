Bengaluru: PM Modi to inaugurate Boeing facility today; traffic advisory issued for roads to airport. Details here
Boeing's largest facility outside of the US to be inaugurated by PM Modi in Bengaluru. The campus will focus on supporting girls and women in the aviation sector.
Bengaluru News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the largest Boeing facility outside of United States in Karnataka's capital city, Bengaluru, on Friday, 19 January. The new state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus has been built at the Aerospace Park in Devanahalli, near the Bengaluru Airport.