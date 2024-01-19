Bengaluru News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the largest Boeing facility outside of United States in Karnataka's capital city, Bengaluru, on Friday, 19 January. The new state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus has been built at the Aerospace Park in Devanahalli, near the Bengaluru Airport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Built with an investment of ₹1,600 crore, the 43-acre campus is Boeing's largest such investment outside the US.

PM Modi will also launch the Boeing Sukanya programme, which aims to support the entry of more girl children from across India into the country's growing aviation sector.

The programme will provide opportunities for girls and women to learn critical skills in the science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) fields and train for jobs in the aviation sector.

Last year, Boeing announced a $100 million investment in infrastructure and programs to train pilots in India, following Air India signing firm orders for over 200 jets from Boeing, including 20 787 Dreamliners, 10 777Xs, and 190 737 MAX narrowbody aircraft.

With Bengaluru expanding towards north, Devanahalli is turning out to be the hub of the aerospace industry, primarily due to the proximity of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), as well as the convenience of the upcoming Blue Metro line (KR Pura – Yelahanka – KIA), which is likely to be operational by 2026.

Modi is scheduled to reach KIA in Bengaluru at 2:10 pm on January 19.

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory Issued The Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for January 19 (Friday) in view of VVIP movement in the limits Devanahalli Traffic Police Station. Bengaluru traffic police announced traffic diversion on Hennur - Bagalur Road (new airport road) and other roads leading to KIA from 8 am to 6 pm.

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory for 19 January -Hennuru-Bagaluru Main Road To Airport Road

-Chikkajala kote main road to Airport

-Gollahalli gate To Hunachuru (KIADB Industies Area)

-Airlines Dhaba (NH-648) To Budigere

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory: Alternative Routes -Vehicles coming/going from Whitefield KRPuram via Bagaluru Industrial Area Towards Airport Gollahalli Gate - right turn- Bettakote -Airlines Daba left turn-Devanahalli town- left turn- BB Road- Airport Toll- Airport entry-Airport.

-Vehicles coming/going from Airlines Dhaba To Airport via KIADB Industrial Area. Airlines Daba - left turn - Devanahalli town-left turn-BB Road- Airport Toll- Airport entry- Airport

-Vehicles coming/going from Hennuru-Bagaluru Main Road Towards Kempegowda International Airport via Mylanahalli--Bagaluru Gundappa Circle- left turn- Reva college junction -Bagaluru cross - right turn-B B Road-Chikkajala- Sadahalli toll- Bengaluru airport fly over entry-Airport

-Cars and bikes moving from Chikkajala kote main road Towards Kempegowda International Airport via Galamma circle--Chikkajala village-B B road- Sadahalli gate-Sadahalli toll-Airport Fly over entry- Kempegowda International Airport

-Vehicles moving from Bagaluru Village Towards Kempegowda International Airport via Galamma circle Bagaluru Colony Left Turn Razak palya- MVIT College Chikkajala Right Turn- Bengaluru-Bellary road- Sadahalli toll- KAIL airport fly over entry- Airport.

The traffic police has advised commuters to the Kempegowda International Airport to use the Bengaluru-Bellary road to reach the airport.

