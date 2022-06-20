PM Modi will reach Kommaghatta in Bengaluru, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth over ₹27,000 crore
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Karnataka's Bengaluru to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several rail and road infrastructure projects worth over ₹27,000 crore.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Karnataka's Bengaluru to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several rail and road infrastructure projects worth over ₹27,000 crore.
Firstly, the prime minister inaugurated the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) set up for ₹280 crore at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) campus.
Firstly, the prime minister inaugurated the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) set up for ₹280 crore at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) campus.
During the Programme, the PM also laid the foundation stone for the 832-bedded Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During the Programme, the PM also laid the foundation stone for the 832-bedded Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The CBR is developed as a one of its kind research facility and focuses on conducting vital research to provide evidence-based public health interventions to manage age-related brain disorders.
The CBR is developed as a one of its kind research facility and focuses on conducting vital research to provide evidence-based public health interventions to manage age-related brain disorders.
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, co-founder of IT major Infosys S Gopalakrishnan, and family were among those present at the event.
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, co-founder of IT major Infosys S Gopalakrishnan, and family were among those present at the event.
Further, PM will inaugurate a new campus of Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) and unveil the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. 150 tech hubs would also be dedicated to the nation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, PM will inaugurate a new campus of Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) and unveil the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. 150 tech hubs would also be dedicated to the nation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The 'Technology Hubs' have been developed by transforming Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Karnataka at a cost of over ₹4600 crore and are supported by many industry partners.
The 'Technology Hubs' have been developed by transforming Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Karnataka at a cost of over ₹4600 crore and are supported by many industry partners.
In a step toward enhancing mobility and boosting connectivity in Bengaluru, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Bengaluru Suburban rail project (BSRP), which will connect Bengaluru city with its suburbs and satellite townships. The project, which is to be built at a cost of over ₹15,700 crore, envisages four corridors with a total route length of over 148 km.
In a step toward enhancing mobility and boosting connectivity in Bengaluru, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Bengaluru Suburban rail project (BSRP), which will connect Bengaluru city with its suburbs and satellite townships. The project, which is to be built at a cost of over ₹15,700 crore, envisages four corridors with a total route length of over 148 km.
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bengaluru Cantt and Yesvantpur Junction railway stations to be developed at a cost of around ₹500 crore and ₹375 crore respectively.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bengaluru Cantt and Yesvantpur Junction railway stations to be developed at a cost of around ₹500 crore and ₹375 crore respectively.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
PM Modi will reach Kommaghatta in Bengaluru, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth over ₹27,000 crore.
PM Modi will reach Kommaghatta in Bengaluru, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth over ₹27,000 crore.
In the evening, PM will be at Mysuru and will announce key development projects.
In the evening, PM will be at Mysuru and will announce key development projects.
He will attend a public function at Maharaja's College Ground in Mysuru where he will lay the foundation stone of the Coaching terminal at Naganahalli Railway Station which will be developed at a cost of over ₹480 crore.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
He will attend a public function at Maharaja's College Ground in Mysuru where he will lay the foundation stone of the Coaching terminal at Naganahalli Railway Station which will be developed at a cost of over ₹480 crore.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
During the programme, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the Nation, India's first Air Conditioned Railway Station - Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Station at Baiyappanahalli, which is developed on the lines of a modern airport at a total cost of around ₹315 crore.
During the programme, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the Nation, India's first Air Conditioned Railway Station - Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Station at Baiyappanahalli, which is developed on the lines of a modern airport at a total cost of around ₹315 crore.
He will also lay the foundation stone of two sections of the Bengaluru Ring Road project. The project to be developed at a cost of more than ₹2,280 crore will help reduce traffic congestion in the city.
He will also lay the foundation stone of two sections of the Bengaluru Ring Road project. The project to be developed at a cost of more than ₹2,280 crore will help reduce traffic congestion in the city.
The Coaching terminal will also have a MEMU shed and will decongest the existing Mysuru Yard, facilitating the running of more MEMU train services and long-distance trains from Mysuru, improving both connectivity and tourism potential of the region. This will benefit the daily commuters as well as those travelling to long-distance destinations.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Coaching terminal will also have a MEMU shed and will decongest the existing Mysuru Yard, facilitating the running of more MEMU train services and long-distance trains from Mysuru, improving both connectivity and tourism potential of the region. This will benefit the daily commuters as well as those travelling to long-distance destinations.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
During the programme, the Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the 'Centre of Excellence for persons with communication disorders at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH).
During the programme, the Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the 'Centre of Excellence for persons with communication disorders at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH).
On Tuesday, on the occasion of the eighth International Yoga Day, PM Narendra Modi will participate along with thousands of participants in a Mass Yoga Demonstration at Mysore Palace ground in Mysuru.
On Tuesday, on the occasion of the eighth International Yoga Day, PM Narendra Modi will participate along with thousands of participants in a Mass Yoga Demonstration at Mysore Palace ground in Mysuru.
The theme for this year's Yoga Day is "Yoga for Humanity". The theme portrays how Yoga served humanity in alleviating suffering during Covid Pandemic.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The theme for this year's Yoga Day is "Yoga for Humanity". The theme portrays how Yoga served humanity in alleviating suffering during Covid Pandemic.