Bengaluru police announces traffic restrictions on these routes today. Details here
- BJP sources said Amit Shah will on Thursday participate in 'Vijay Sankalp Samavesh' in Karnataka's Bellary before addressing an interactive session on 'Indian Polity 65 years Scenario and Paradigm Shift Under Modi' in Bengaluru
Bengaluru police have announced a set of restrictions in certain parts of the city and the movement of the traffic will be curtailed due to a VIP visit. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a visit to Karnataka, from Thursday during which he will address public meetings and participate in other programmes, including an interactive session in Bengaluru.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×