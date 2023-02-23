Home / News / India /  Bengaluru police announces traffic restrictions on these routes today. Details here
Bengaluru police announces traffic restrictions on these routes today. Details here

1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2023, 06:48 AM IST Livemint
Bengaluru police have announced a set of restrictions in certain parts of the city and the movement of the traffic will be curtailed due to a VIP visit. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a visit to Karnataka, from Thursday during which he will address public meetings and participate in other programmes, including an interactive session in Bengaluru.

BJP sources said the home minister will on Thursday participate in 'Vijay Sankalp Samavesh' in Karnataka's Bellary before addressing an interactive session on "Indian Polity 65 years Scenario and Paradigm Shift Under Modi" in Bengaluru.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would address a public meeting in poll-bound Karnataka, and discuss strategy with senior BJP leaders on Thursday, seeking to give a fresh impetus to the party's preparations for the elections due by May.

Ami Shah will address a public meeting at Sandur in Ballari district and later visit Bengaluru, where he would take part in an interactive programme.

According to party sources, he would also hold a series of meetings with senior party functionaries including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on the election preparations.

Sources said BJP general secretary and Karnataka in charge Arun Singh will also attend the meetings.

The officials have said that movement of traffic will be restricted in the Lalbagh Road, Minerva Road, JC Road, NR Chowk, Mysuru Bank Circle, Palace Road, CID Junction, Basaveshwara Junction, Ali Asker Road, Infantry Road, Coffee Board Junction (BR Road), Manipal Junction, MG Road, Trinity Circle, Command Hospital, Domlur Water Tank, Indiranagar 100 feet Road, ISRO Junction, HAL and Airport Road Ballari Road, Mekhri Circle, Kaveri Theatre junction, Race Course Road, Taj West End and Town Hall. It is advised that commuters plan before hand about their commute in those restricted areas.

