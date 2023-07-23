Bengaluru Police has arrested a Rapido bike driver whom a woman rider alleged that he masturbated while riding a bike and harassed her on Whatsapp after dropping her at the destination.

Earlier on Friday, a Bengaluru woman come forward with serious allegations against the Rapido bike taxi driver, accusing him of engaging in indecent behavior by masturbating during the ride and subjecting her to sexual harassment. The incident reportedly occurred when she hailed the bike taxi after attending a protest against Manipur violence at Town Hall. Bengaluru Police Deputy Commissioner (South-East Division), CK Baba took to Twitter and informed that they had arrested the "real sicko on wheels". "BCP won't stand for such indecent antics! A Criminal case is lodged at E' City PS on a guy who was pretending to be rapido bike rider! We're swifter. Keep it clean or face the full force of the law! #SafeCity," he said. The official handle of Bengaluru Police also tweeted, “FIR has been registered in Electronic City PS and the accused has been arrested."

According to the woman's allegation, the Rapido driver who arrived for the ride was using a different bike than the one registered on the app, claiming that the registered bike was undergoing servicing. Despite this, she proceeded with the journey after confirming the ride through the app.

“Surprisingly, the driver arrived on a different bike, explaining that the one registered with @rapidobikeapp was under servicing. I confirmed my booking through his app and proceeded with the ride," she said in the long thread.

The victim twitted "En route to the destination, the man reportedly started masturbating while driving the motorcycle with the other hand. “During the journey, we reached a remote area with no other vehicles around. Shockingly, the driver began riding with one hand and engaging in inappropriate behavior (Masturbating while riding the bike). Fearing for my safety, I remained silent throughout the ordeal," she wrote.

The victim further stated, “I asked him to drop me 200 meters before my actual destination to conceal my home location. Once the ride was over, he started relentlessly calling and messaging me on WhatsApp. I had to block his number to stop the harassment."

To support her claim, the victim shared a screenshot of the inappropriate messages received from the driver on WhatsApp, which reportedly included a text saying 'love you.' In response to the unsettling situation, the woman took the step of blocking the driver.