Bengaluru police arrests Rapido driver for sexually harassing woman rider while driving2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 06:40 PM IST
Bengaluru Police has arrested a Rapido bike driver whom a woman rider alleged that he masturbated while riding a bike and harassed her on Whatsapp after dropping her at the destination.
According to the woman's allegation, the Rapido driver who arrived for the ride was using a different bike than the one registered on the app, claiming that the registered bike was undergoing servicing. Despite this, she proceeded with the journey after confirming the ride through the app.
“Surprisingly, the driver arrived on a different bike, explaining that the one registered with @rapidobikeapp was under servicing. I confirmed my booking through his app and proceeded with the ride," she said in the long thread.
The victim twitted "En route to the destination, the man reportedly started masturbating while driving the motorcycle with the other hand. “During the journey, we reached a remote area with no other vehicles around. Shockingly, the driver began riding with one hand and engaging in inappropriate behavior (Masturbating while riding the bike). Fearing for my safety, I remained silent throughout the ordeal," she wrote.
The victim further stated, “I asked him to drop me 200 meters before my actual destination to conceal my home location. Once the ride was over, he started relentlessly calling and messaging me on WhatsApp. I had to block his number to stop the harassment."
To support her claim, the victim shared a screenshot of the inappropriate messages received from the driver on WhatsApp, which reportedly included a text saying 'love you.' In response to the unsettling situation, the woman took the step of blocking the driver.
She further questioned Rapido's safety measures and added that the person kept on calling her from several numbers. "@rapidobikeapp, what measures are you taking for background verification? Your users' safety should be a top priority. Please ensure that people registered with your service can be trusted for a safe travel experience. He keeps calling me from different numbers even now!" she tweeted.
Responding to the woman’s accusation, the official handle of Bengaluru police asked for the user’s contact details and said, “We have informed to@sjparkps to take necessary action in this regard, Please DM your contact number."
This is not the first instance of Rapido drivers facing accusations of sexual harassment. Back in March of this year, a Twitter user with the handle "husnpari" shared screenshots of inappropriate messages she claimed were sent by a Rapido driver. She stated that she had shared her location with him via WhatsApp, and the driver subsequently sent inappropriate messages.