Bengaluru Police arrests two for rape threats to actor Ramya

Two men have been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly posting obscene messages and issuing rape and death threats to former Mandya MP and actor Ramya, also known as Divya Spandana.

The arrests follow a formal complaint Ramya lodged with Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh on July 28. The complaint detailed abuse from 43 social media accounts, which targeted her with explicit threats.

According to the police, the online harassment began after Ramya posted a news report on July 24 regarding the Supreme Court proceedings in the Renukaswamy murder case.

In her post, she called for justice for the victim’s family. Kannada actor Darshan is a prime accused in the case, as reported by PTI.

At a press conference on Saturday, Commissioner Singh confirmed the arrests and stated: “Eleven more people have been identified for their direct involvement in posting abusive content online and will be arrested soon.”

He explained that a joint investigation by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and the police’s social media monitoring team had verified 13 accounts linked to the threats. “CCB and cybercrime police are actively working on the case,” he added.

Singh noted that the two arrested individuals are residents of neighbouring districts. When questioned about whether the suspects were fans of actor Darshan, he replied that the matter was still under investigation.

The arrests mark a significant step in addressing the increasing abuse faced by public figures online. Authorities continue to trace the remaining individuals involved, signalling a crackdown on cyber harassment and threats.

Who is Ramya? Divya Spandana, popularly known by her screen name Ramya, is an acclaimed Indian actress, film producer, and politician. She has represented Mandya, Karnataka, as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha.

Ramya is best known for her work in Kannada cinema, though her career also includes roles in Tamil and Telugu films. Over the years, she has earned critical acclaim and a strong fan following, along with prestigious honours such as two Filmfare Awards, the Udaya Award, and a Karnataka State Film Award for her performances.