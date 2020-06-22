As photographs of Covid-19 patients being taken to hospital become viral on social media platforms, Bengaluru police has warned citizens that taking photos without consent could lead to trouble.

"When a Covid patient is taken to hospital, the bystanders take photos on their mobile and television channels also air. No photography without consent," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said. The police has banned photographing and video recording of the COVID-19 patients when they are being taken to a hospital.

The step has been taken following the complaints of many patients, who feel such acts violate their privacy, a top police official said.

Rao said capturing images and videos of the Covid positive patients is resulting in the invasion of their privacy and some patients have complained. "Privacy invaded and they complained that they feel humiliated," he said.

The police commissioner has ordered his officers to ensure privacy. "I have instructed my officers to ensure privacy or take legal action," added Rao.

In the meantime, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has directed officials to implement lockdown measures strictly in the clusters which have reported more number of infections. Till Sunday evening, the state capital has reported 1,272 cases of COVID-19, including 64 deaths and 411 discharges. On Sunday, as many as 196 fresh cases were recorded.

