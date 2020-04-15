BENGALURU: The police in Bengaluru has crowdsourced a seven-point plan to help keep migrant workers from hitting the streets, and a repeat of the situations in Delhi and Mumbai that threatened to add to the spread of covid-19.

This comprises nominating a police official for every camp, ensuring seamless supply of ration and food, empathising, counselling and communicating, engaging with other state authorities, fighting fake news, and educating them about the pandemic.

With thousands of workers stuck in the country's IT hub, because of the lockdown in place till 3 May, Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao had sought suggestions from citizens on what the authorities could do to keep this vulnerable section from stepping out of their homes.

“In view of migrants in some parts of (the) country having lost their patience and poured onto the streets, may I seek suggestions from you all as to how we could keep these large numbers engaged, be empathetic and maintain social distance too...Ideas to prevent law and order problems," Rao had posted on Twitter late on Tuesday.

Netizen had responded promptly.

“Three steps; identify areas where they are staying, has to be slightly outskirts, they can't be in CBD, ration should be provided at least for 2 weeks at a time, bit of cash distribution ( ₹500) will help because all of us need it in our pockets for misc expenses," Praveen Kumar, a research analyst according to his twitter handle, said.

From recharging mobiles to providing food, money and awareness, citizens had pitched in with ideas.

“Find out from where they are so that people from one state/ area can be grouped together, or what activity they are good at & attach them to corporates/NGOs. Azim Premji, Infosys foundation etc can be roped in. They can be taught to write/read & use their talent," Ratna Prabha, former chief secretary of Karnataka, said in her post.

Around 12 hours and over 3,300 replies later, Rao posted that the police had come up with the seven-point plan.

But the problem may be much more complicated as trade union activists and migrant workers have said.

“There is no official data on the number of migrant workers in Bengaluru or Karnataka as most of them are not registered," one advocate and trade union activist said, requesting not to be named.

Migrants in Bengaluru--both from other parts of Karnataka and other states in India--are employed in the construction sector, hospitality, plantation, and by civic authorities like garbage collection.

The labour department has been delivering around 1.7 lakh meals per day through its Dasoha 2020 app. But this accounts for a fraction of those who require financial and nutritional help.

“Whatever food we have got till date is from trade union people and not the government," a tile worker said. He along with his family of four are among the 200 from Giridih, in Jharkhand.

“Our employer is not paying us money for the two months that we worked and our house owner is threatening to kick us out," said another migrant worker from Bihar. He said they have been unable to reach the authorities to ask for food or any protection from their exploitative employer or landlord.

The Karnataka high court is hearing a case to provide ration and food to unregistered workers since covid-19 is a declared disaster that affects everyone.

The Karnataka government has put ₹1,000 twice into accounts of 1.5 million construction workers to alleviate their suffering. Activists, however, say most employers do not register their workers and are not sure if the money put in by the government has reached the right people.

Most trade union activists said employers continue to exploit migrant workers who have left their villages to find some means of income and a better quality of life for their families.

