With the autorickshaw drivers in Bengaluru protesting against private bike taxi aggregators functioning in the city, the police on 20 March detained a few of them.

As per reports, a few auto drivers in the protest also had hearted arguments with the fellow auto drivers who were working even after announcing the strike.

Among the developments, seeking the ban on bike taxis in Bengaluru, the auto drivers also blocked the road at Bengaluru’s KR circle.

They claim that the illegal bike taxis are affecting their livelihood, alleging bike taxis are also causing accidents, along with endangering the lives of commuters.

The city's auto unions had planned to carry out a rally from the city railway station to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s official residence on racecourse road. But were detained by the police.

#WATCH | Karnataka police detain auto drivers who were protesting against the bike taxi service in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/787rRymQL2 — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

Earlier a video of an auto driver threatening a bike taxi driver from Rapido in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar went viral on the internet. The video showed an auto driver stopped the Rapido driver and smashed one of the helmets he was carrying for his passengers. He said, “People from another country started coming to Bengaluru and operating these illegal two-wheeler taxis. Because of these people, the auto drivers are losing their work and these foreigners must be banned. He is operating a bike taxi with a whiteboard."

The auto driver was later arrested for creating a ruckus in the middle of the road.

With agency inputs.