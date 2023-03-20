Bengaluru police detain few autorickshaw drivers protesting against bike taxi aggregators1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 03:39 PM IST
As per reports, a few auto drivers in the protest also had hearted arguments with the fellow auto drivers who were working even after announcing the strike.
With the autorickshaw drivers in Bengaluru protesting against private bike taxi aggregators functioning in the city, the police on 20 March detained a few of them.
