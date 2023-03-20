Earlier a video of an auto driver threatening a bike taxi driver from Rapido in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar went viral on the internet. The video showed an auto driver stopped the Rapido driver and smashed one of the helmets he was carrying for his passengers. He said, “People from another country started coming to Bengaluru and operating these illegal two-wheeler taxis. Because of these people, the auto drivers are losing their work and these foreigners must be banned. He is operating a bike taxi with a whiteboard."