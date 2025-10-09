Bengaluru police head constable found dead at home in suspected suicide

A Bengaluru police head constable, identified as Sharanappa from the City Armed Reserve, was found dead at his home in a suspected suicide. No note was recovered, and police have launched an investigation.

Kanishka Singharia
9 Oct 2025
Representative image.
Representative image.

A police head constable in Bengaluru died by suicide on Wednesday by allegedly hanging himself; however, no suicide note was recovered from the spot. The deceased head constable, who was associated with the City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters, has been identified as Sharanappa.

According to DCP (West Bengaluru) S. Girish, Sharanappa is survived by his wife, Shailashree, who serves as a constable at the Magadi Road Traffic Police Station, and their two children. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a local BJP Yuva Morcha leader, Venkatesh Kurubara, was brutally murdered in Gangavathi town of Karnataka’s Koppal district, police said on Wednesday.

According to Koppal Superintendent of Police Ram L. Arasiddi, the motive behind the killing appears to be revenge for an old police case dating back to 2003.

“In 2003, Venkatesh had helped police arrest several accused in a case involving his friend. We believe this could be the motive. Efforts are on to arrest all the accused at the earliest,” SP Arasiddi told ANI.

Attackers fled after brutal assault

Venkatesh Kurubara, who served as Gangavathi BJP Yuva Morcha President, was attacked with long maces on Tuesday while returning from Devi Camp to Gangavathi. The assault took place near Lilavati Elubhu Kilu Hospital on Koppal Road.

Police said the attackers followed and ambushed him before fleeing the spot. Preliminary investigations suggest a gang rivalry linked to old enmity and gambling may have led to the murder.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)

