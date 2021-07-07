Bengaluru Police has started a new facility allowing traffic violators to pay fine in cashless mode.

The city police said Bengaluru residents will be able to pay fine through PayTM electronic wallet mode.

The move has been taken to eliminate cash transactions and enhance transparency.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda has launched the new facility.

Gowda told the media that it is another cashless facility that will provide one more hassle-free and fast payment option for traffic violators.

Bengaluru residents already had the option of payment through cards (debit and credit) since 2017.

However, "Some banks were charging charges for cardholders using these cards for paying fines. Hence, we had been looking for another alternative, where a road user could pay his/her fine without being charged by banks, that is where PayTM came into the picture," the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) added.

Paytm has tied up with the traffic police to offer the payment option free of cost.

