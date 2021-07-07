Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bengaluru police launches new cashless fine payment system for traffic violators

Bengaluru police launches new cashless fine payment system for traffic violators

Premium
﻿Paytm has tied up with the traffic police to offer the payment option free of cost.
1 min read . 07:49 PM IST Livemint

  • The move has been taken to eliminate cash transactions and enhance transparency
  • Bengaluru residents already had the option of payment through cards (debit and credit) since 2017

Bengaluru Police has started a new facility allowing traffic violators to pay fine in cashless mode.

Bengaluru Police has started a new facility allowing traffic violators to pay fine in cashless mode.

The city police said Bengaluru residents will be able to pay fine through PayTM electronic wallet mode.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The city police said Bengaluru residents will be able to pay fine through PayTM electronic wallet mode.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The move has been taken to eliminate cash transactions and enhance transparency.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda has launched the new facility.

Gowda told the media that it is another cashless facility that will provide one more hassle-free and fast payment option for traffic violators.

Bengaluru residents already had the option of payment through cards (debit and credit) since 2017.

However, "Some banks were charging charges for cardholders using these cards for paying fines. Hence, we had been looking for another alternative, where a road user could pay his/her fine without being charged by banks, that is where PayTM came into the picture," the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) added.

Paytm has tied up with the traffic police to offer the payment option free of cost.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!