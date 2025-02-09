Despite having taken permission for it beforehand, renowned global singer Ed Sheeran was reportedly stopped by the Bengaluru Police from performing on a sidewalk in the city, reported Hindustan Times on February 9.

According to the reports, the English singer-songwriter was about a minute into his blockbuster number "Shape of You" on Church Street, ahead of the police pulled the plug on him.

A video of the incident is gaining momentum on social media.

Here's the video: