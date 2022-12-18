Bengaluru potholes: Kiran Shaw asks BBMP to penalise ‘responsible’ for lapses

Smart city Bengaluru, which is known for traffic congestion, continues to witness potholes despite a slew of complaints and backlash from its citizens. A video has been surfaced on the internet showing potholes on a road with heavy traffic movement in Karnataka's capital city.
Sahana, a Twitter user posted such video on the microblogging site in which Bengaluru traffic police is trying to manage the vehicle movement and the potholes were being filled with bricks at a slow pace.
In the video footage, it can be seen that traffic police personnel was managing the traffic movement on the road with potholes, as well as helping the workers to fill the pits with bricks.
Take a look at the video below:
The Twitter user, Sahana slammed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city's civic body and accused it of not working.
“This should be the model operated by all countries. Our smart City Bangalore is exemplary. Their BBMP never works and traffic police do their jobs. No wonder traffic control is tough. @PMOIndia @nitin_gadkari @Infosys_nmurthy @kiranshaw @NandanNilekani @TVMohandasPai @wiprosoft," Sahana tweeted.
Meanwhile, Biotechnology industry veteran Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw also highlighted the issue and questioned BBMP Commissioner for not penalizing the responsible people for such lapses in the city.
“Why is @bbmpcommr not penalising those responsible for such unacceptable lapses? City is really suffering," Shaw wrote in a tweet post.
Earlier on November 2, the Karnataka High Court directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to conduct an inspection on the quality of the potholes filling or repair work is undertaken by the BBMP and its contractors.
The civic body then submitted submitted a report to the HC on the status of the pothole-filling work undertaken. It was submitted that out of the 25,032 potholes identified, 13,843 were filled up.
