Several localities in Bengaluru will face power cuts from 17 to 19 February, according to a statement by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM). The power outages will be caused due to BESCOM’s upgradation and maintenance work. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the Karnataka capital has been hit with frequent power disruptions for quite some time.

Here's the full list

- 17 Feb

South zone: As per reports, in the south zone of Bengaluru, power interruptions will occur from 10 AM to 5.30 PM. The affected areas are – KR Road, Jayanagar 8th Block, Jarganahalli, Krishna Devaraya Nagar, YV Annaiah Road, Bikisipura, Prathima Industrial Layout, ISRO Layout, Kumarswamy Layout, JP Nagar 1st Phase, Shakambari Nagar, Sarakki Market, Banashankari 2nd Stage, Yarabnagar, Padmanabhanagara, JP Nagar 2nd Phase, JP Nagar 3rd Phase, JP Nagar 4th Phase, JP Nagar 5th Phase, Thurahalli, Anepalya Neelasandra, Gowrav Nagara, Annapoorneshwari Layout, Navodaya Nagara, Kothanur, Krishna Nagara, Weavers Colony, Gottigere, Tulasipura and 5th Block BDA.

North zone: Power supply will be disrupted from 10 AM to 5 PM in areas including parts of Yeshwanthpur, Mathikere Main Road, SBM Colony, Mathikere Extension, Hesaraghatta Main Road, Hurali Chikkanahalli, Tarabanahalli, Shivakote, Madhugiri Hill, Mavallipura, Shivakote, Bandappa Garden, Muthyalanagar, Tatanagar, Devi Nagar, Lottegollahalli, Kodigehalli, Thindlu Main Road, Periyar Nagar, Shivraj Road, DJ Halli, Hegde Nagar, Yelahanka Old Town, KHB Colony, Shetihalli, Mallasandra and T Dasarahalli Market.

East zone: In areas such as Udaynagar, KG Pura Main Road, Hoysala Nagar, MV Nagar, Old Madras Road, Jogupalya, Ilpe Thopu, Dodda Banaswadi, MS Ramaiah North City, Oddarapalya, Whitefield main road, Balagere road, Varthur main road, Halasahalli road and Halasahalli cross, power will be cut from 10 AM to 5 PM.

West zone: Areas such as Basaveshwaranagar, Agraharadasarahalli, Payal Palace, KHB 2nd Stage, Lakshmana Nagara, Hanumantharayana Palya, Amarjyothi Nagar, Pantharapalya, Mysore Road Nayandahalli, BHEL Layout, TG Palya, Ullal Nagar, Maruti Nagar, BDA Area Block -1, Bhuveneswari Nagar, Dodda Basti Main Road, BEL 1st Stage and BEL 2nd Stage will face power outages from 9 AM to 5 PM.

- 18 Feb

South zone: Power supply will be hit from 10 AM to 5 PM in areas including Kumaraswamy Layout, Teachers Colony, Gowdanapalya, Vasantha Vallaba Nagar, Sarada Nagar, Siddapura, Someshwaranagar, Vasantha Vallaba Nagar, Kuvempu Nagar Main Road, Vasathapura, KR Road, Papaiah Garden, Banashankari 3rd Stage, Ejipura, Maruthi Nagara, Old Madiwala, Dollars Colony, Bhoganhalli, Srinagar, Chinnapanahalli Main Road, Marathalli, Vaddarapalya and Kudlu Main Road.

North zone: In the north zone of the city, power will be cut from 10 AM to 5 PM in New Bel Road, Shivakote, Madhugiri Hill, Mavallipura, Doddabommasandra 4th Block, Aditya Nagar, MS Palya, Akshayanagara, Doddabetahally, Maruthi Nagar, Vidyaranyapura, Thirumenahalli, Jakkur main road, KHB Quarters, Ranka Nagara, MR Palya, Shetihalli, Mallasandra, Hesaraghatta main road, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar and T Dasarahalli.

East zone: Similarly, in the east zone, affected areas include Sadananda Nagar, Varthur Road, Nagavara Palya, KG Pura main road, Old Madras Road, Jogupalya, Ilpe Thopu, HBR Layout, Subbanapalya, Govindpura, Rashadh Nagar, Kachamaranahalli, Dommasandra Road, Kadugodi, Shankarpura and Mahadevapura. Power cuts will occur from 10 AM to 4 PM.

West zone: In areas including parts of Basaveshwaranagar, Agraharadasarahalli , Agraharadasarahalli, KHB 2nd Stage, Lakshmana Nagara, Hanumantharayana Palya, Amarjyothi Nagar, Hanumanthanagar, NR Colony, Uttarahalli Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipalya, Annapoorneshwari Layout, Andrahalli main road, Bhradhavan Nagar, Kengeri Main Road, Mallathahalli Layout and Bhavaninagar, power supply will be hit from 9 AM to 5.30 PM.

- 19 Feb

South zone: On February 19, power supply will be disrupted from 10 AM to 5.30 PM in the south zone of the city. Affected areas include K R Road, 8th Block Jayanagar, Jarganahalli, Krishna Devaraya Nagar, YV Annaiah Road, Bikisipura, Prathima Industrial Layout, Kashi Nagar Lake, ISRO Layout, JP Nagar 1st Phase, Shakambari Nagar, Sarakki Market, Chunchagatta Village, Supraja Nagar, Ganapathi Pura, Old Bank Colony, Teachers Colony, Ganapathipura, Konanakunte Industrial Area, Lakshmi Nagar, Shivashakthi Nagar, Dodmane Industrial Area SG Palya, Bhavani Nagara, Outer Ring Road, Old Airport Road, Bhoganahalli Main Road, Panathur Main Road, Dodda Nekundi, Subhash Nagar, Sunthrupthi Nagar, Sevashrama Nagar, Electronic City, Konappana Agrahara, Doddathoguru, Electronic City Phase 2 Area and KIADB Layout.

North zone: Areas such as Swathanthra Palya Main Road, Yeshwanthpur, Ambedkar Nagar, New BEL Road, Manjunath Nagar, Hurali Chikkanahalli, TB Cross, Hesaraghatta, Dasenahalli, Vinayaka Nagar, MS Palya, Varadaraja Nagara, Kodigehalli, Tatanagar, Devi Nagar, Lottegollahalli, Thindlu, Sainagar 2nd Phase, Sambram College, BHEL Layout, Pampa Extension, Kempapura, Hegde Nagar, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar and Kanaka Nagar will face power outages from 10 AM to 5 PM.

East zone: Similarly, in the east zone, Kodihalli, Hanumanthaiah Garden, Jogupalya, Ilpe Thopu Near, Chanakya Layout, Nagawara, Bhuvaneshwari Road, Ambedkar Nagara, Gayathri Layout, Bethel Nagar and Swathanthra Nagar will face power cuts from 10 AM to 5 PM.

West zone: In areas such as Basaveshwaranagar, Agraharadasarahalli Slum, Agraharadasarahalli, KHB 2nd Stage, Lakshmana Nagara, Hanumantharayana Palya, Balashapalya Road, Vidhyapitha Road, Syndicate Bank Layout, Hosahalli Road, Taralu Estate, Vasudevapura, Nallakkanadoddy, Ullal Nagar, Maruti Nagar, BDA Area Block -1, BEL 1st Stage, BEL 2nd Stage, Ambedkar Nagar and BDA Colony, power outages will occur from 9 AM to 5.30 PM.

