Bengaluru: Power cut in several parts of the city. Area wise full list here1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 09:39 AM IST
Bengaluru: Several parts of India’s Silicon Valley to face power outages till Monday
Several areas in Bengaluru are expected to witness power cuts starting today, Friday. The power cut will affect India’s Silicon Valley till next Monday. The city's electricity board, BESCOM - Bangalore Electricity Supply Company - has scheduled some pending maintenance and repair work during this time. According to media reports, the power cuts are likely to take place from 10 am to 4 pm.