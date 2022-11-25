Bengaluru: Power cut in several parts of the city. Area wise full list here

Bengaluru: Power cut in several parts of the city. Area wise full list here1 min read . 09:39 AM IST
Bengaluru: Several parts of India’s Silicon Valley to face power outages till Monday
Several areas in Bengaluru are expected to witness power cuts starting today, Friday. The power cut will affect India’s Silicon Valley till next Monday. The city's electricity board, BESCOM - Bangalore Electricity Supply Company - has scheduled some pending maintenance and repair work during this time. According to media reports, the power cuts are likely to take place from 10 am to 4 pm.
Mandipete, Binny Company Road, Chamaraj Pete Circle, Clock Tower, Mahaveer Road Dodda Pete, Vijayalaxmi Road, Chowkipete, Basavaraj Pete, Hagedibba Circle, Ambedkar Circle, S S Layout A Block, MBA College Road, Athani College, Officers Club and Basavanagudi Temple surrounding areas.
B T Layout, K R Road, Imam Nagara, Arli Mara Circle, Maganahalli Road, Bethur Road, Devaraj Aras Badavane, Vijayanagara Badavane, Rajiv Gandhi Badavane, SP Office, RTO Office, SMK Nagara, SJM Nagara, Babu Jagajivana Nagara, AVK College Road, Court Road, Ratnamma Hosel, Muslim Complex, Old Bus Stand, Mahila Complex, Big Bazar, Joy Allukas, Mahanagarapalike, Pwd Division, Panchayath Raj, Shanthi Comforts, PJ Extension 1st 2nd Main, Ram & Co Circle, Police Quarters MS Building, Aruna Theater, Veternary Hospital, Sithara Hotel, Pisalee compound areas and others.
Feeder Areas in Davanagere, Shankar Vihar Layout, P B Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, BSNL Office, Sub Registrar Office, Vinayaka Nagar, Sai International Hotel, Pooja International Hotel, Devaraj Uras Layout B Block, Giriyappa Layout and GMIT College
The BESCOM recently introduced WhatsApp Helpline numbers for consumers in eight of its districts.
