Bengaluru: Power cut in several parts of the city on 13 August. See list of affected areas here1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 12:58 PM IST
Bengaluru to experience six hours power cuts on 12 and 13 August due to maintenance work by BESCOM.
Several areas in Bengaluru are expected to witness power cuts today and tomorrow i.e. on 12 and 13 August. The city's electricity board Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has scheduled some pending maintenance and repair work, road widening and underground drainage plant electrification and Jalasiri 24 * 7 water supply work. Power cut by BESCOM will also be seen due to work on 11KV link line to bifurcate the load from F-8 Agrahara from Malladihalli MUSS To Agrahara limits.