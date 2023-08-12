Several areas in Bengaluru are expected to witness power cuts today and tomorrow i.e. on 12 and 13 August. The city's electricity board Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has scheduled some pending maintenance and repair work, road widening and underground drainage plant electrification and Jalasiri 24 * 7 water supply work. Power cut by BESCOM will also be seen due to work on 11KV link line to bifurcate the load from F-8 Agrahara from Malladihalli MUSS To Agrahara limits.

According to the BESCOM, the city will see 6 hour power cut from 10 am to 4 pm while some areas could see 4 fours power cut i.e. from 10 am- 2 pm. Some areas could also see six hour power cuts till 24 to 26 August.

Here's the list of areas affected on 13 August

Subramanya Nagara, Lokikere Road, Industrial area and its surrounding areas, Hosadurga town, Kellodu Panchayath, Hunavinodu Panchayath, Madure Panchayath, Kanguvalli Panchayath all villages, KIADB industrial area, Antharasanahalli, Ashoka Road, Old Bus Stand, Agrahara surrounding areas, Belagumba, Kunduru, Bhagayanagara, Agrahara, Gundimadu, Kunagali, Basapura, Challakere road surroundings, Industrial area surroundings, Kamanabavi Badavane, Jogimatti Road, Kote Road surroundings, ZP Office surrounding areas, Teachers Colony, IUDP Layout area, DS Halli, Kunchignahalli, Ingaladhalhalli, Kennedelau and surrounding areas, Inhalli, Seebara, Siddavanadurga surrounding areas, Madanayakanahalli and Yelaverthy surrounding areas. Other areas like CIPSA, Honnenahalli, Haraluru, Industrial, KM halli, Carmobiles, Hirehalli, Maranayakanapalya, Siddaganga mata, Raitharapalya, Nandihalli NJY, Ranevalves, Tavarekere, Mulukunte, Honnudike, Sasalu, Holakallu, Cholamballi, Virupasandra, Honnudike NJY, CNNL, Arehalli, Maskal, Vahinipipes, Jolumaranahalli will also remain affected due to quarterly maintenance.

List of affected areas on 12 August:

BSECOM is also conducting power cuts today due to link line from Sathebennur MUSS to chowdi gudi temple towards doddabbigere village, road widening and underground drainage plant electrification. The areas affected are Chikkammanni Layout, Jeevan Bheema Nagara, Saraswathi Nagara, Jayanagara and its surrounding areas, SJM Nagara, SMK Nagara, Babu Jagajivana Nagara and other areas, Geddalahatti, Mangenahalli, Bheemanare, Thanigere, Uppanayakanahalli, Maradi, Kakanuru, Hosadurga town, Kellodu Panchayath, Hunavinodu Panchayath, Madure Panchayath, Kanguvalli Panchayath all villages, Agrahara, Gundimadu, Kunagali and Basapura.