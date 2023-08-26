Bengaluru: Power cut in several parts of the city till 27 August. See list of affected areas here2 min read 26 Aug 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Bengaluru to face power cuts on 26 and 27 August due to scheduled maintenance work by BESCOM and KPTCL.
Several areas in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru is expected to face power cuts on 26 and 27 August as the city's electricity board Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have scheduled maintenance and repair work.