Several areas in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru is expected to face power cuts on 26 and 27 August as the city's electricity board Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have scheduled maintenance and repair work.

Apart from the maintenance work, BESCOM said that work including Jalasiri 24 * 7 water supply work, road widening and underground drainage plant electrification, 11KV link line for bifurcate the load from F-2 Gowdihallifeeder from NG Halli MUSS To Gowdihalli High school limits, NH-48 road widening shifting will be taken up.

According to the BESCOM, the city will see 6 hour power cut from 10 am to 4 pm or from 12 pm-6 pm while some areas could see 4 hour power cut i.e. from 10 am- 2 pm.

Here's the list of areas affected on 27 August:

Subramanya Nagara, Lokikere Road, Industrial Area & its surrounding areas, Hosadurga Town, Kellodu Panchayath, Hunavinodu Panchayath,Madure Panchayath, Kanguvalli Panchayath all villages, Articulture office road, Gaythri circle, SBM main circle, Dharmashala road, Gandhi circle and surrounding areas, Thippaji Circle, Kelagote areas, Chief office surroundings, Bank colony surrounding areas, Challakere road, Madakaripura surrounding areas, JCR Main road and surrounding, Private bus stand road, Gopalpura road surrounding, Near Nelakanteshwara temple, Burujanhatti circel, Maramma temple surroundings, Neharu nagara surrounding areas, Vidyanagara, Kanaka circle, Davalagiri Badavane, SJM College surrounding areas, Head post office road, BP road, Industrial area road, SJMIT circle, private Bus stadn road, KSRTC bus stand road, Bapuji nagar, Tamatakallu, Medehalli, Kanaka Nagar, Police quarters, University area, GR Halli, Chikkapanahalli, Chippinakere, Chikkagondanahalli, Kallahalli, Dyamavahallu, Topuramalige, DK Hatti, JN Kotte, Nerenahall, Kalliropa, Sajjanakere, NG Halli, Gowdihalli, Gollarahalli, Hosatti,Bommanahalli, Marohalli, Boodihal (GP), Kachanahalli, Bommanahalli, Veeranjipura, ACE Digners, Byranahalli, Begur.

List of affected areas on 26 August:

Durgambika Temple, Nituvalli, Rasthrothana School-in-&-arround, Manikanta Circle, Sri-Ram Badavane, Kariyamma Temple, Jayanagara-A-&-B Nituvahalli, Nituvahalli Anjaneya Temple, Nituvahalli Khadi Bandara, Bhagiratha Circle, Jayanagara Church, Hosadurga Town, Kellodu Panchayath, Hunavinodu Panchayath,Madure Panchayath, Kanguvalli Panchayath all villages, Articulture office road, Gaythri circle, SBM main circle, Dharmashala road, Gandhi circle, Thippaji Circle, Kelagote areas, Chief office, Bank colony surrounding areas, Challakere road, Madakaripura, JCR Main road and surrounding, Private bus stand road, Gopalpura road, Nelakanteshwara temple, Burujanhatti circel, Maramma temple surroundings, Neharu nagara, Vidyanagara, Kanaka circle, Davalagiri Badavane, SJM College, Head post office road, BP road, Industrial area road, SJMIT circle, private Bus stadn road, KSRTC bus stand road, Bapuji nagar, Tamatakallu, Medehalli, Kanaka Nagar, Police quarters, University area, GR Halli, Chikkapanahalli, Chippinakere, Chikkagondanahalli, Kallahalli, Dyamavahallu, Topuramalige, DK Hatti, JN Kote, Nerenahall, Kallirop A, Sajjanakere, NG Halli, Gowdihalli, Gollarahalli, Hosatti,Bommanahalli, Marohalli, Challakere road, Kamanabavi Basavae, Jogimatti road, Kote road, ZP office, Teachers colony, IUDP layout area, DS HAlli, Kunchignahall, Ingaldhall, Lambani Hatti, Kennedelau, Inhalli, Seebara, Inhalli Kurubarahtt, Siddavanadurga, Madanayakanahalli, Yelaverthy, Kulavanahalli Gramapanchath, Harebomanahalli Gramapanchath, Bydrahalli, Bydrahalli colony, Begur Panchath.