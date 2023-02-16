Several areas in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru will face power cuts on Thursday due to several projects taken up by the KTPCL - Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited - which is the sole distributor of electricity for Karnataka.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the electricity cut is expected between 10 am and 4 pm. However, in some areas, the power outage may get extended till 5 pm.

Bengaluru power cut on 16 February, Thursday:

All 11 KV feeders emanating from SRS Davanagere i.e., Hadadi, Tholahunase, Kukkuwada, Yallamma, Belevanuru, Naganuru, Jarikatte, Turchaghatta, Shamanuru, Saraswathi, Water Works, Attigere, Industrial, Vidyanagara, Bidarakere, Kattigehalli, Nellikatte, Bastihalli, Ullihalu, Kalgere, Hosahatti, C M Hole, Kanakatte, Siddihalli, Bennehalli, Kalldevarapura, Mallapura, Bharamasamudra, H M Hole, Hosahatti, Sangenahalli, Timmalapura, Kamandalagundi, Madhure station limits, all 66 and 11 KV feeders outgoing from the said MUSS, Hunavinodu, Doddaghatta, Jankal, Thanigekallu, Kantapura, Devapura, Ramajjanahalli, Athhimagge, Honeenalalli, Duggavara, Goolihatti and surrounding areas, Channasamudra, Kappagere, Koratigere, Madhure, Kanguvahalli, Kellodu, Hagalagere, Rangavalli, Pilapura, Devigere, Vedavathi, B V Nagara, Mavinakatte Palya, Attighatta and the surrounding areas, Neergunda, Adrikatte, Shrimata, Aladahalli and the surrounding areas, Sheranakatte, Rangappa Temple, D K Halli, Kenkere, Nakikere, Poojarahatti and the surrounding areas, Thalikatte, Gowdihalli, Gangasamudra, Ramagiri, Thuppadahalli, Kanivehalli, Kalkere, Nulenur, Kavalu, Hanumahalli, Muddapura, Rangapura and the surrounding areas, Begur, Hebballi, Sanihalli, Srirangapura, Anival, G N Kere, Bukkasagara, Mathod, Nagatihalli, Menasinodu, Mathod Urban, D T Vatti, Vajra and the surrounding areas, Kanchipura, Kittidal, Kadavigere, Obbalapura, Vengalapura, N N Katte, D K Katte, Shivanagara, J S Pura, C B Gere and the surrounding areas, Madanayakanahalli, C G Halli, Yelavarthi, Muddapura, Hosagollarahatty, Rayanahalli, Suranahally, Inahalli, Bommakkanahalli, Kunabevu, Avalenahalli, Doddaghatta, Turuvanur, Kariyammanahatti, Kotehatti, Hunasekatte, Pelarahatty, Neralagunte Station, Drdo, Neralagunte, Devarahatti, Gowdagere, Gowripura, Nsyakanahatti, Hale Jogihatti, Rekalagere, B G Halli, T K Halli, Mallurahalli, Madadevapura, Mathikere (Yeligehalli) substation feeding feeders, Yasin Nagar, Subhash Layout, Rama Temple Road, Ramdev Garden, Krishnareddy Layout, Teachers Colony, HBR 3rd Block, Shivaramaiah Layout, Ring Road Service Road, K. K. Halli Village, C M R Road, Kamanahalli Main Road, Ramaiah Layout, Lingarajapuram, Janakiram Layout, Kanakadasa Layout, Govindpura Main Raod, Rashad Nagar, Farida Shoe Factory, Arabic College, K. G. Halli, Govindpura Village, K G Halli, Vinobhanagar, B M Layout, Arogyamma Layout, Kaveri Garden, Nagawara, Byrankunte, Kuppuswamy L/o, Vidya Sagar, Thanisandra, R. K. Hegde Nagar, K. Narayan Pura, N. N. Halli, Balaji L/o, Phase 1 to 3, Railway Mens L/o, BDS L/o, Central Excise, K. K. Halli, Hennur main road, HRBR 3rd Block, Oil Mill Road, Aravind Nagara, Nehru Road, Kammanahalli Main Road, Bethal Street, A K Colony, HRBR 1st Block, 80 Feet Road, CMR Road, Hegde Nagar, Nagenahalli, Police Quarters, Kempegowda L/o, Shabarinagara, KMT L/o, Bharathiya City, Noor Nagar Bharath Math Layout, Hidayath Nagar, Lidkar Colony, Bharath Math Layout and Hidayath Nagar.