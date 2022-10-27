Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Bengaluru: Power cut in some areas from 27-31 October. Details here

Bengaluru: Power cut in some areas from 27-31 October. Details here

2 min read . 02:14 PM ISTLivemint
The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced power cuts in some parts of Bengaluru from 27-31 October

  • BESCOM has announced power cuts in some parts of Bengaluru due to maintenance work undertaken by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced power cuts in some parts of Bengaluru due to maintenance work undertaken by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced power cuts in some parts of Bengaluru due to maintenance work undertaken by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

According to a report by The News Minute, Bengaluru will witness power cuts between 27 October and 31 October from 10 am to 4 pm.

According to a report by The News Minute, Bengaluru will witness power cuts between 27 October and 31 October from 10 am to 4 pm.

Here's a list of areas that will witness power outage on 27 October:

AVK College road, Court road, Ratnamma hosel, Muslim complex, Old Bus Stand, Mahila Complex, Big Bazar, Joy Allukas, Mahanagara Palike, PWD division, Panchayat Raj, Shanti Comforts, PJ extension 1st and 2nd main, Raam and co. circle, police quarters MS Building, Aruna theatre, Veterinary Hospital, Sithara Hotel and Pisalee compound areas, the news website wrote.

Here's a list of areas that will witness power outage on 27 October:

AVK College road, Court road, Ratnamma hosel, Muslim complex, Old Bus Stand, Mahila Complex, Big Bazar, Joy Allukas, Mahanagara Palike, PWD division, Panchayat Raj, Shanti Comforts, PJ extension 1st and 2nd main, Raam and co. circle, police quarters MS Building, Aruna theatre, Veterinary Hospital, Sithara Hotel and Pisalee compound areas, the news website wrote.

On 28 October (Friday)

Mahila Complex, Big Bazaar, Joy Allukas, Mahanagara Palike, behind Gundi Chowltry, MCCB Block, AVK College Road, Court Road, Ratnamma Hosel, Muslim Complex, Old Bus Stand, PWD Division, Panchayat Raj, Shanthi Comforts, P J Extension 1st & 2nd Main, Ram & Co Circle, Police Quarters M S Building, Aruna Theatre, Veterinary Hospital, Sithara Hotel and Pisalee compound areas, Shankar Vihar Layout, P B Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, BSNL Office, Sub Registrar Office, Vinayaka Nagar, Sai International Hotel, Pooja International Hotel, Devaraj Uras Layout B Block, Giriyappa Layout and GMIT College, 6th Main Road MCC B Block, Laxmi Flour Mill, Kuvempu Nagara, S S Layout A Block, S S Mahal, Mavintop Hospital, surrounding areas, Karnataka Bank Right Side, Angavikala Hostel, and its surrounding areas.

On 28 October (Friday)

Mahila Complex, Big Bazaar, Joy Allukas, Mahanagara Palike, behind Gundi Chowltry, MCCB Block, AVK College Road, Court Road, Ratnamma Hosel, Muslim Complex, Old Bus Stand, PWD Division, Panchayat Raj, Shanthi Comforts, P J Extension 1st & 2nd Main, Ram & Co Circle, Police Quarters M S Building, Aruna Theatre, Veterinary Hospital, Sithara Hotel and Pisalee compound areas, Shankar Vihar Layout, P B Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, BSNL Office, Sub Registrar Office, Vinayaka Nagar, Sai International Hotel, Pooja International Hotel, Devaraj Uras Layout B Block, Giriyappa Layout and GMIT College, 6th Main Road MCC B Block, Laxmi Flour Mill, Kuvempu Nagara, S S Layout A Block, S S Mahal, Mavintop Hospital, surrounding areas, Karnataka Bank Right Side, Angavikala Hostel, and its surrounding areas.

On 30 October (Sunday)

The industrial area surrounding Davanagere BESCOM circle and Davanagere 220/66/11 Kilovolts receiving station

On 30 October (Sunday)

The industrial area surrounding Davanagere BESCOM circle and Davanagere 220/66/11 Kilovolts receiving station

On 31 October (Monday)

Shankar Vihar Layout, P B Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, BSNL Office, Sub Registrar Office, Vinayaka Nagar, Sai International Hotel, Pooja International Hotel, Devaraj Uras Layout B Block, Giriyappa Layout and GMIT College.

On 31 October (Monday)

Shankar Vihar Layout, P B Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, BSNL Office, Sub Registrar Office, Vinayaka Nagar, Sai International Hotel, Pooja International Hotel, Devaraj Uras Layout B Block, Giriyappa Layout and GMIT College.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP