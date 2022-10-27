Bengaluru: Power cut in some areas from 27-31 October. Details here

Bengaluru: Power cut in some areas from 27-31 October. Details here2 min read . 02:14 PM IST
The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced power cuts in some parts of Bengaluru due to maintenance work undertaken by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).
According to a report by The News Minute, Bengaluru will witness power cuts between 27 October and 31 October from 10 am to 4 pm.
AVK College road, Court road, Ratnamma hosel, Muslim complex, Old Bus Stand, Mahila Complex, Big Bazar, Joy Allukas, Mahanagara Palike, PWD division, Panchayat Raj, Shanti Comforts, PJ extension 1st and 2nd main, Raam and co. circle, police quarters MS Building, Aruna theatre, Veterinary Hospital, Sithara Hotel and Pisalee compound areas, the news website wrote.
Mahila Complex, Big Bazaar, Joy Allukas, Mahanagara Palike, behind Gundi Chowltry, MCCB Block, AVK College Road, Court Road, Ratnamma Hosel, Muslim Complex, Old Bus Stand, PWD Division, Panchayat Raj, Shanthi Comforts, P J Extension 1st & 2nd Main, Ram & Co Circle, Police Quarters M S Building, Aruna Theatre, Veterinary Hospital, Sithara Hotel and Pisalee compound areas, Shankar Vihar Layout, P B Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, BSNL Office, Sub Registrar Office, Vinayaka Nagar, Sai International Hotel, Pooja International Hotel, Devaraj Uras Layout B Block, Giriyappa Layout and GMIT College, 6th Main Road MCC B Block, Laxmi Flour Mill, Kuvempu Nagara, S S Layout A Block, S S Mahal, Mavintop Hospital, surrounding areas, Karnataka Bank Right Side, Angavikala Hostel, and its surrounding areas.
The industrial area surrounding Davanagere BESCOM circle and Davanagere 220/66/11 Kilovolts receiving station
Shankar Vihar Layout, P B Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, BSNL Office, Sub Registrar Office, Vinayaka Nagar, Sai International Hotel, Pooja International Hotel, Devaraj Uras Layout B Block, Giriyappa Layout and GMIT College.
