Bengaluru: Power cut in these areas from 13-15 October. Details here5 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 01:15 PM IST
Some parts of Bengaluru are likely to witness power cuts from October 13 to October 15. As per a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, several parts of the city are set to face power cuts for the rest of the week as BESCOM and KPTCL will be undertaking some work.