Some parts of Bengaluru are likely to witness power cuts from October 13 to October 15. As per a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, several parts of the city are set to face power cuts for the rest of the week as BESCOM and KPTCL will be undertaking some work.

The electricity outage is most likely to happen between 10 am and 4 pm.

Here's a list of areas where power outages might happen:

October 13, Thursday

KTPCL Divisions affected are HSR Layout, Subramanyapura, Hebbal, Davanagere, and Chitradurga, while BESCOM division affected is Ramanagara with works undertaken under the Bidadi sub-division.

Areas affected: Gomathi and surrounding installations, Sobha Forest Apartments, Talaghattapura, HBR 1st Block, 2nd Block, Yasin Nagar, Subhash Layout, Rama Temple Road, Ramdev Garden, Krishnareddy Layout, Teachers Colony, HBR 3rd Block, Shivaramaiah Layout, Ring Road Service Road, K. K. Halli Village, CMR Road, Kamanahalli Main Road, Ramaiah Layout, Lingarajapuram, Janakiram Layout, Kanakadasa Layout, Govindpura Main Raod, Rashad Nagar, Farida Shoe Factory, Arabic College, K. G. Halli, Govindpura Village, Vinobhanagar, BM Layout, Arogyamma Layout, Kaveri Garden And Surrounding Areas, HBR L/o, 4th Block, Yasin Nagar, 5th Block, HBR Nagawara Main Road, Nagawara, NJK Garments, Byrankunte, Kuppuswamy L/o, HKBK College, 4th And 5th Of HBR L/o, Vidya Sagar, Thanisandra, R. K. Hegde Nagar, K. Narayan Pura, N. N. Halli, Balaji L/o, Phase 1 to 3, Railway Mens L/o, BDS L/o, Central Excise, K. K. Halli, Hennur Main Road, HRBR 3rd Block, Oil Mill Road, Aravind Nagara, Nehru Road, Kammanahalli Main Road, Bethal Street, AK Colony, HRBR 1st Block, 80 Feet Road, Karle Hegde Nagar, Nagenahalli, Police Quarters, Kempegowda L/o, Shabarinagara, Kmt L/o, Bharathiya City, Noor Nagar, Bharath Math Layout, Hidayath Nagar, Lidkar Colony, Kukkuwada, Hadadi, Matti, Kalkere, Lokikere, Kolkunte, Giriyapur, Kaidal, Balluru, Kanagondanahalli, Nagarasanahalli, Hoovinamadu, Kalbande, Kolenahalli And surrounding of Kukkuwada village, Mellekatte, Anaji, Bg Halli, Kandanakovi Mallapura and surrounding villages, villages feeding from 66/11 KV Bagur station.

October 14, Friday

KTPCL divisions affected are Subramanyapura, Somanahally, Hoody, K B Cross, Davanagere, Channagiri, Harihara, Chitradurga, and Hiriyuru, while BESCOM division affected is Ramanagara with works undertaken under the Bidadi sub-division.

Areas affected: KIADB 1st Phase Industrial Area, Billekempanahalli, Maruthinagara, Beemenahalli, Ningaianadoddi, Rangegowdanadoddi, Lakshmisagara, 66/11 Kv Bevoor Line, 66/11 Kv Dashawara, 66/11 Kv Sankalagere, 66 Kv Solar Power Plant, Elita Promenade Appartments, K. R Layout, Sharadanagar, Chunchughatta And Area Surronding Sub-station, Huliyurudurga, D Hosahalli, Rajendrapura, Kodavathi, Attigere Surrounding Area, Tholahunase, Kurki, Water Supply, Kabbur, Gopanalu, Bada-kandagal Njy, Bada, Hanumanahalli, Kurki Bullapura Njy, Ranganatha, Ramagondanahalli, Angodu Surrounding Area, Hebbal, Aradhya, Neerthadi, Shivapura, Halavarthi, Ganganakatte, Nerlige, Kogganooru, Water Work, Njy Chinnasamudra, Anagodu Njy, 66kv Honnali And 66kv Nyamathi Lines - Honnali, Kattige, Nyamathi, Savalanga, Chilur And Mallapura Muss, villages feeding from 220/66/11kv Madhure Station, Chillahally, V K Gudda, Hoovinaholehariyabbe, Shravanagere, Dharmapura, Aralikere, Krishnapurachillahally, Eshwaragere, Hoovinahole, Devarakotta, Eshwaragere, Hoovinahole, Devarakotta, Chillahally, Yalagondanahalli, Abbinnahole, T Gollahalli, Mungasavalli, Krishnagiri, Suguru, Burudukunte, Gulya, Saluhunase, Hosahallyharyabbe, Kanajanahally, Bethuru, Beturu Palya, Kuridasanahatti, Mungasavalli, Krishnagiri, Suguru, Saluhunase, Kanajanahally, Bethuru, Beturu Palya, Kuridasanahatti, Shravanagere, Benakanahalli, Sakkara, Hariyabbehariyabbe, Shravanagere, Dharmapura, Aralikere, Krishnapura, Benakanahalli, Sakkara, Hariyabbe, Kanajanahalli, Maddihalli, Halagaladdi, P D Kote, Khandenahally, Khandenahally, Hosakere, Maddihalli, Halagaladdi, Hosakere, Palyamaddihalli.

October 15, Saturday

KTPCL divisions affected are HSR Layout, Subramanyapura, Somanahally, Hoody, Additional East Shivajinagar division, SRS Peenya, KPTCL, Yerrandanahalli, Davanagere, Channagiri, Harihara, and Hiriyuru, while BESCOM division affected is Ramanagara with works undertaken under the Bidadi sub-division.

Areas affected: KIADB 1st phase industrial area, Electronic City Ph-1, Neeladri Road, Hebgodi, Veersandra, Golahalli, Eht Infosys, 66/11kv Hulimangala Station Feeding Areas, Shakambari Nagara, Pipe Line Road, Ragavendra Swamy Matta, J P Nagar 1st Phase, 14th Cross, Salarpuria Appt, Nagarjuna Appt, Puttenahalli Area, Jayangara 8th Block, Jayanagara 5th Block, Jayangara 7th Block , Iti Layout, Sbi Colony, Near R V Dental, College Surroundings, 24th Main, Behind L I C Office , L I C Colony, K R Layout, Venkatadri Layout, J P Nagar 5th Phase, Sai Nursery Road, J P Nagar 6th Phase, 15th Cross, 16th & 12th Cross, Adarsha Residency Apt, Adarsha Garden, Sindhura Convention Hall & Surroundings, J P Nagar Metro And Surrounding, Indira Gandhi Circle, Aster Hospital, 15th Cross Underpass Road, Actor Sudeep House Surrounding, 24th Main, Nandini Hotel Signal Junction, Green City Hospital, Central Mall, K R Layout, Venkatadri Layout, Kalyani Magnum Road, D S Palya, Vaishnavi Terrace Apt, J P Nagar 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th Phase, Marenahalli, Manjunath Colony, Tank Bund Road, Bannerghatta Road, Dollars Layout, Kalyani Magnum Apt, Kalyani Krishna Magnum, J P Nagar 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th Phases, Bannerghatta Road, K R Layout 15th Cross, Rose Garden, Sarakki Garden, J P Nagar 1st Phase, Sarakki Gate, Sbi Colony, Sangam Circle 47th Cross, Jayanagar 8th Block, Arya Nagar, Jayanagar 4th & 5th Block, Mantri Apartment, Thalaghattapura, Raghuvanagalli, Gublala, Kuvempu Nagar, V V Nagar, V V Layout, Balaji Layout, Royal Form, Prestige Shantinikean Muss, Reliance Communication, Magna Warehouse, Tikmali, Whitefield Area, Maruthi Sevanagar, Jai Bharath Nagar, Frazer Town, Cox Town, Benson Town, Richards Town, Davis Road, Mosque Road, Biyappana Halli, Nagena Palya, Lingaraj Puram, Halsoor, Jeevana Halli, R K Road, Coles Road Tannery Road, Itc, City Market, Avenue Road, B V K Iyengar Road, R T Street, C T Street, Chikkapet, Nagarathpet, S P Road, Town Hall, J C Road, Minerva Circle, K G Road, Gandhi Nagar, Masidi, Mysore Road Police Quarters, Gori Palya, Binny Pet, New Tharagu Pet, Chamarajpet, Am Road, Kalasipalya, Victoria Hospital, Kims, Shankarpuram, Dental College, Sj Park, Dasarahalli, Chokkasandra, Vijayalaxmi Layout, Msr Layout, Manjunathnagar, Sidedahalli, Anchepalya, 66/11kv Dommasandra Substation Surrounding Areas, Basaveshwara, Trishul, Jayanagara, Ejukola, Maganagara Palike, Durgambhika, Chittanahalli, Kakkaragolla, Avaragolla, Devarahatti, Shivali, Vijayanagara, Yaragunta, Amruthnagara, Neelanahalli, Stp, Kodihalli, All 11kv Feeders From 66/11kv Kv Yaragunta And 66/11 Kv Davanagere Muss, Devarahalli. Neethigere. Ganguru. Yaragattihalli. Gullehalli, 66kv Bhanuvalli And 66kv Kundur Lines - Bhanuvalli, Nandigudi, Eht Cargill, Db Kere, Malegennur And Kundur Muss And Ipp Suzlon And Rohan Solar, 66kv Bhanuvalli And 66kv Kundur Lines - Bhanuvalli, Nandigudi, Eht Cargill, Db Kere, Malegennur And Kundur Muss And Ipp Suzlon And Rohan Solar, Challakere Town Limit, Bellary Road, Budnahatty and Panchayatha Limit.