Several regions in Bengaluru will be witnessing power cuts during the weekends due to maintenance work carried out by the city's electricity board. According to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), which is responsible for maintaining Bengaluru 's electricity supply, the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited will be carrying out quarterly and half-yearly maintenance works which will affect electricity in the city.

BESCOM has released a list of areas that will be affected by power cut during the weekend.

BESCOM divisions that will be affected on Friday:

Kengeri

K B Cross

BESCOM divisions that will be affected on Saturday:

K B Cross

Tumkur

BESCOM divisions that will be affected on Sunday:

Chandapura

Bengaluru power cut on Friday

In the following areas, power cuts might happen-- Byrohalli, Ramohalli, Kengeri Town, Bidadi Rural, Devikiran, Deccan Herald office, KAIDB 1st phase, KAIDB 2nd phase, Geruplaya industrial area, ISRO, Thimmalapura, Konehalli, Bidaregudi, Naguthihalli, Hulihalli, Honnavalli, Hosapatna, Baluvaneralu, Patrahalli, Rudrapura, Gudigondanahalli.

Bengaluru power cut on Saturday

Boralinganapalya, Kunigal Town, Kenkere, Bilidevalaya, Kalasipalya, Janagere, Heruru, Bhaktharahalli Ip, Bidanagere, 110kv Lines Of Gubbi, Kadaba, Kg Temple, Kallur, Doddaguni, Somalpura And 220kv Nittur, Kodihally, Yellapura, Sagaranahally, M S Hally, Hemavathi, Thyagatoor, Benachigere, Hesarahally, Belavattha, Matthigatta, Bandihalli, M N Kote, Rampura, Sopanahally, Cnnl Water Supply, Bommanahalli, 110kv Bidare Line At Gubbi, Gopalapura, G Hosahalli, Tippuru, Singonahalli, Torehalli, Kodigehalli, Koppa, Heruru, M H Patna, Uddehosakere, Honnavalli, Ammanaghatta, Gubbi Town, Kmf, Thonganahalli, Doddakattigenahalli, Madapura, Guddadahally, Kaggere, Ranganatahapura, Gowripura, Jainigarahally, Mannamma Temple, M S Pallya, Kashimath, Muniyappanapallya, Bennur, D K Halli, Belavatha, Nagasandra, Konanakere, C S Pura Water Supply, Benakangondi, B G Halli, Madapatna, T Palya, Kallur (Urban), Raghadevanahalli, Basavapura, Machenahalli, 110kv Somalapura Line, Nagenahalli, M N Kote, Gollahalli, Mattikere, Uddehosakere, Somalapura Town, Baguru, Sankapura, Gyarehalli, Nandihalli, Ankasandra, Thalekoppa, Thonasanahally, Ennekatte, H Palya, Madenahally, Idakanahally, Shivapura, Hagalawadi, Manchaladore, Hoovinakatte, Kallanahally, Hosakere, Alilugatta, Bettadahally, Kalinganahally, Somalapura, Ganeshapura, Bandihalli, Matthikere, Kurehally, Hagalawadi, Guddenahally, G Rangapura, Mallasandra Town, Gollahalli.

The power cut will happen between 10 am and 4 pm from Friday to Sunday.