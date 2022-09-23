Bengaluru power cut in these areas from Sept 23-25. Details here2 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 12:52 PM IST
- BESCOM has released a list of areas that will be affected by power cuts during the weekend
Several regions in Bengaluru will be witnessing power cuts during the weekends due to maintenance work carried out by the city's electricity board. According to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), which is responsible for maintaining Bengaluru's electricity supply, the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited will be carrying out quarterly and half-yearly maintenance works which will affect electricity in the city.