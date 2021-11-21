Karnataka's capital Bengaluru will witness power cuts in several areas on November 21 and 22 due to maintenance work, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) said.

On Sunday, November 21, areas like Siddapura 2nd block, 18th cross, 8th cross, 6th cross, 10th Main, 1st block, 3rd block, 18th Cross, 7th Cross, and Someshwaranagar will face power cuts from 10 am to 5:30 am.

In the West zone of the city, Vijayanagara, Hosahalli, Hampinagara, Remco layout, Binny layout, Central Excise Layout, MC Layout, CES Layout, Bapuji Layout, Saraswathi Nagar, GKW Layout, Secretariat Layout, Marena Halli, Widia Layout, Attiguppe, Basaveshwara Layout, BHEL Township, Subbanna Garden, Basaveshwara Layout, VHBCS Layout, Priyadarshini Layout, Gangondana Halli, Chandra Layout, MICO Layout, BCC Layout, Kottige Palya, Panchasheela Nagara, Sanjeevini Nagra, Mudalapalya, TG Palya Main Road and Vigneshwara Nagar will face the power cut till 5:30 pm.

On November 22, a power outage will occur in areas located in Bengaluru's south zone such as Yediyuru, Someshwaranagar, Mantri Tranquil Apartment, and Gokulam Apartment.

In the west zone, the power cut will be seen in Vijayanagara, Hosahalli, Hampinagara, Remco layout, Kayan Layout, Central Excise Layout, MC Layout, CES Layout, Bapuji Layout, GKW Layout, Secretariat Layout, Marena Halli, Widia Layout, Attiguppe, Basaveshwara Layout, Subbanna Garden, BHEL Township, VHBCS Layout, Priyadarshini Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Shivanand Nagar, Moodalapalya, Chandra Layout, Canara Bank Colony, Anubhava Nagara, Maruthi Nagara, Nagarabhavi Main Road, Mico Layout, BCC Layout, Gangondana Hally, Prashantha Nagara, Sampige Layout, Amarjyothi Nagar, Hvr Layout, Manasa Nagra, Teachers Layout, NGEF Layout, and Panchasheela Nagara. The power outage will be from 10 am to 5:30 pm.

Areas in the north zone like GKVK Layout, Yashodanagar, Tank Bund Road, Venkat Wing Royal, Bagalur Main Road, Dwaraka Nagar, BEL South colony, Kalanagar, Kammagondanahally, Parvathamma Layout, Canara Bank Layout, Attur Layout, Muneshwara Layout, Santoshnagar, Veerasagara, Trivik Apartments, Hanumaiah Layout, Kodigehalli, Balaji Layout, BEL Layout, and HMT Layout will notice power cut from 10 am to 5 pm.

And, in the East zone, power interruption will occur from 10 am to 4 pm in areas such as Amma Bhagavan temple, Domlur surroundings, Double road, Varthur Road, Nagavara Palya, Saint Antony, BBMP Office and NRI Layout.

