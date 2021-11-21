Bengaluru power cut: No electricity in these areas today and tomorrow

In the west zone, the power cut will be seen in Vijayanagara, Hosahalli, Hampinagara, Remco layout, Kayan Layout, Central Excise Layout, MC Layout, CES Layout, Bapuji Layout, GKW Layout, Secretariat Layout, Marena Halli, Widia Layout, Attiguppe, Basaveshwara Layout, Subbanna Garden, BHEL Township, VHBCS Layout, Priyadarshini Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Shivanand Nagar, Moodalapalya, Chandra Layout, Canara Bank Colony, Anubhava Nagara, Maruthi Nagara, Nagarabhavi Main Road, Mico Layout, BCC Layout, Gangondana Hally, Prashantha Nagara, Sampige Layout, Amarjyothi Nagar, Hvr Layout, Manasa Nagra, Teachers Layout, NGEF Layout, and Panchasheela Nagara. The power outage will be from 10 am to 5:30 pm.