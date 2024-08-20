Bengaluru power cut today: Bengaluru, the IT hub of India braces for a scheduled 5-hour power cut on August 20. Maintenance works are being carried out by the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) in the city.

Bengaluru power cut today: Bengaluru, the IT hub of India braces for another scheduled power cut on August 20, Tuesday, The Times of India reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These power outages have been happening in the city since Sunday, August 18, as maintenance works are being carried out by the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

Power disruptions are reportedly anticipated between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm. However, some power outages may start earlier than scheduled and last until about 6:00 pm, according to The Times of India report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the last two days various parts of the city felt the impact of the power outages due to upgrades being implemented by the authorities. Residents in western, northern, eastern and parts of southern Bengaluru must be prepared for the five-hour long power cut on August 20.

Here is a list of regions likely to be impacted by power cut on August 20 between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM in Bengaluru:

Konankunte

Talaghattapura

Doddakallasandra

Avalahalli

Srinidhi Layout and adjacent areas

Adugodi

Salarpuria Tower

Big Bazaar

Accenture

KMF Godown

Nanjappa Layout

New Mico Road

Bangalore Dairy

Forum Mall

Lakkasandra

Wilson Garden

Nimhans Admin Block

Koramangala Blocks 3 to 8 and other surrounding areas {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These outages are scheduled when electricity demand is lower to carry out maintenance activities, transitioning power lines from overhead to underground, tree trimming and improvements to water supply systems. . According to reports the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has undertaken several maintenance and repair works, which will lead to power outages in the IT capital of India.