3 min read.Updated: 13 Dec 2021, 01:33 PM ISTLivemint
The power cut will be due to the cable conversion work and other maintenance works by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited
Several areas in Bengaluru city will face power cuts from today till Wednesday. The power outage in some areas of the city will be mainly due to the cable conversion work and other maintenance works by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).
According to the BESCOM website, the power outage will happen as from 10am and can last till 5.30pm.
South Zone
13 December (Monday): On Monday, a power outage in the south zone of Bengaluru will take place from 10am till 5.30pm. The south zone of the city includes divisions such as Koramangala, Jayanagar and HSR layout.
14 December (Tuesday): Power cut will be from 10am till 5pm or 5.30pm.
15 December(Wednesday): On Wednesday too, the power cut will be from 10am till 5pm or 5.30pm.