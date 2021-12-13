Several areas in Bengaluru city will face power cuts from today till Wednesday. The power outage in some areas of the city will be mainly due to the cable conversion work and other maintenance works by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

Timings of the outage:

According to the BESCOM website, the power outage will happen as from 10am and can last till 5.30pm.

South Zone

13 December (Monday): On Monday, a power outage in the south zone of Bengaluru will take place from 10am till 5.30pm. The south zone of the city includes divisions such as Koramangala, Jayanagar and HSR layout.

14 December (Tuesday): Power cut will be from 10am till 5pm or 5.30pm.

15 December(Wednesday): On Wednesday too, the power cut will be from 10am till 5pm or 5.30pm.

North Zone

In the north zone, the timings of power cuts are varying, but they are lesser than that of the south zone.

13 December: In the Malleshwaram division, residents will have no power from 10am till 2pm or 10am till 12.30pm or from 10am till 3pm.

In Jalahalli, power cuts will happen from 12pm till 1pm, 11am till 5pm or 1pm till 4pm.

In Hebbal, the timings will be from 10am till 4pm or 10am till 5pm.

While in the Peenya division, power supply will be out from 10am till 5.30pm.

14 December: Residents of Malleshwaram will have a power cut from 9.30am till 1.30pm or 11am till 1pm or 10am till 2pm or 10.30am till 5.30pm.

In the Jalahalli division, power cuts on Tuesday will be from 10am till 11am, or 11am till 2pm or from 11am till 5pm, according to the BESCOM.

The power cut timings in Hebbal division will be from 12pm till 5pm, or 11am till 12pm, or 10am till 5pm

In the Peenya division, residents will face power cuts from 10am till 5.30pm.

15 December: Malleshwaram will face a power cut on Wednesday from either 10am till 2pm, or 9.30 am till 1.30pm or 11am till 2pm.

In the Jalahalli division, the timings will be from 11am till 2pm, or 1pm till 2pm or 11am till 5pm.

Power cut in Hebbal division will be from 10am till 4pm or from 10am till 5pm.

In Peenya division, the timings will be from 10am till 5.30pm.

West Zone

The West Zone of Bengaluru includes divisions such as Kengeri, RR Nagar and Rajajinagar.

13 December: On Monday, the power cut in Rajajinagar will be from 10am till 5.30pm.

In RR Nagar, residents will have no power from 10am till 5pm. While in Kengeri division, the timings will be from 9am till 5pm or from 10am till 5pm.

14 December: The power cut in Rajajinagar on Tuesday will be from 10.30am till 5.30pm.

RR Nagar will face a power cut from 10am till 5pm. In Kengeri division, there will be no power from 9am till 5pm or from 10am till 5pm.

December 15: There will be no power in Rajaji Nagar from 10.30am till 5.30pm.

The power cut timings in RR Nagar will be from 10am till 5pm.

Timings will remain unchanged for the Kengeri division.

East Zone

Indiranagar and Shivajinagar divisions come under the East Zone of Bengaluru city.

13 December:Tthe power cut in Indiranagar will be from 10am till 4pm or from 11am till 5pm.

The timings in the Shivajinagar division will be from 10am till 4pm, or 10.30am till 2.30pm or 10am till 5pm.

14 December: The timings will remain unchanged in Indiranagar. In Shivajinagar, the power cut will be from 10am till 4pm, 10am till 5pm or 12pm till 3pm.

15 December: Timings will once again remain unchanged for residents of the Indiranagar division. While in Shivaji Nagar, the timings will be from 10am till 4pm or 10am till 5pm.

