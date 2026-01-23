Bengaluru power disruption enters 3rd day, check full list of affected areas

Bengaluru city has been facing mega power outages for the past two days. The power disruption entered third day on Friday. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) had issued a notice about power disruption in several areas in view of maintenance work.

Key areas that will be impacted today, 23 January are: Chikkanayaka-Nahalli, Huliyaru, Katrikehal, Handanakere, and Thimmanahalli

The power disruption on Friday follows major outages in Bengaluru, talukas, and other villages that lasted as long as nine hours. BESCOM's scheduled temporary outages impacted Nandigudi, Vasana, Ingalagondi, Hulaginahole, Jerehole, Marahalli, GT Katte, Govina Halu, Noosikondi, Ukkadagatri, Ramagiri, Thuppadahalli, Singenahalli, Talikatte, Hanumali, Dognanal, Dummi, Kalkere, Rangapur, Bommanahalli, Gaudihalli, Kadur, Chikkandavadi, Dodda Yenlegare, Belaguli, and Mattighatta sub-station and surrounding areas.

Surya Ghar Yojana BESCOM appealed to Bengaluru residents to install solar panels on rooftops through the Surya Ghar Yojana scheme avail attractive subsidies

In a post on X, the Electricity Company stated, “Through the Surya Ghar Yojana, install solar power units on your rooftop and avail attractive subsidies.” It added, “register for the Suryaghar Yojana through this link https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in and call BESCOM's Solar Helpline number 080-22340816.”

How to apply for rooftop solar Step 1: Enter mobile number and verify the same using OTP. Provide information such as name, state, district and fill other details, after successful OTP verification. After this, verify email ID with OTP and ‘save’ profile.

Step 2: Select ‘Yes’ on vendor select popup if you want your vendor to fill the application for you otherwise click on ‘No.’

Step 3: Select ‘Apply for Solar Rooftop’ and choose state, district, discom, consumer number and click on ‘fetch details’ to auto-fill details. To fill and submit the application, click on next button.

Step 4: After getting feasibility approval, choose the vendor and submit bank details to receive subsidy.

Step 5: After installation of the solar panels, vendor will submit installation details to the consumer for verification and to DISCOM.