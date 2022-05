Bengaluru: Power supply to be disrupted in these areas for next 3 day

The residents in Bengaluru will face a tough time this weekend as the city will witness power cuts in various areas which will carried out by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) . The power cuts will be carried out for maintenance and repair works as there will be a smaller load on the grid according to the people who know about the whole procedure. A total of three hours of power cut will be there in the various parts of India's Silicon Valley durin the weekend.

