Noting that all 4,500 beds may not be available immediately as non COVID patients may be undergoing treatment there, Sudhakar said, within 10-15 days they have agreed to ensure that all the beds are made available. The central allotment committee that we have constituted in coordination with nodal officers appointed for each medical college will allot beds in a scientific manner, he said. The rates fixed for private hospitals will be applicable for private medical colleges also. Pointing out that stipend has been increased upto 45 per cent for government medical college students during COVID period, Sudhakar said private medical colleges would also have to give stipend, the department would ensure that or else action would be taken.