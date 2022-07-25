Bengaluru property owners start getting digitised property cards: Check how to apply2 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 09:06 AM IST
The pandemic caused the project's initial phase in 2018 to address concerns over outdated land records in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru's property owners have begun receiving digitised, geo-referenced property cards with all pertinent information. They have already been distributed in four wards under the name Urban Property Ownership Records (UPOR) cards. In three additional wards, distribution is already underway. The goal of the UPOR initiative is to create complete, official documentation of property ownership in metropolitan areas. Property sketches and ownership information, including rights, titles, and interests, are contained on UPOR cards.