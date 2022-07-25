Bengaluru's property owners have begun receiving digitised, geo-referenced property cards with all pertinent information. They have already been distributed in four wards under the name Urban Property Ownership Records (UPOR) cards. In three additional wards, distribution is already underway. The goal of the UPOR initiative is to create complete, official documentation of property ownership in metropolitan areas. Property sketches and ownership information, including rights, titles, and interests, are contained on UPOR cards.

The pandemic caused the project's initial phase, which was started in 2018 to address concerns over outdated land records, to be stop-start. In November 2018, the department authorised a drone survey in Bengaluru.

Also Read: Ola announces $500 mn battery innovations centre in Bengaluru

Following the completion of a pilot project in Bengaluru's Jayanagar and Ramanagara, a larger, two-phase survey was authorised for Tumkur, Hassan, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Ramanagara, and Bengaluru city. The survey's initial phase was supposed to cover 51,000 sq km (1,000 sq km for Bengaluru and adjoining areas and 50,000 sq km for the other five districts).

Also Read: Flexible workspace leasing rose 59% in April-June across eight cities

Owners can apply to have the revenue department physically mark the boundaries of their properties. After-sale mutations will happen automatically, and owners won't need to ask anyone for a "khata" transfer. Because residents can divide their own property automatically thanks to the digitised sketches, having a UPOR card will make the processes of partition, inheritance, and succession easier. Additionally, it will assist residents in obtaining bank loans and other advantages.

Also Read: Bengaluru - Banners, hoardings at public places can land you in jail for 6 months

Every month, one lakh property cards are to be distributed, Munish Moudgil, commissioner, survey, settlement and land records department, told the Deccan Herald.

Also Read: Bengaluru Man dressed as 'Yamaraja' to highlight potholes issue

The image of every square inch of each property in Bengaluru is captured. The image is then physically digitised by measuring the dimensions on the ground. The owner is then given notice to post all ownership documentation on the UPOR website. Both BBMP and official records are gathered at the same time. A draft card is prepared, and citizens have one month to voice any issues. The draft is considered final if they don't have any objections, Moudgil said.