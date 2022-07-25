The image of every square inch of each property in Bengaluru is captured. The image is then physically digitised by measuring the dimensions on the ground. The owner is then given notice to post all ownership documentation on the UPOR website. Both BBMP and official records are gathered at the same time. A draft card is prepared, and citizens have one month to voice any issues. The draft is considered final if they don't have any objections, Moudgil said.