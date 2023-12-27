Protests over language issues intensified in Karnataka on Wednesday as pro-Kannada groups staged violent demonstrations in Bengaluru, including at the Kempegowda International Airport.

The group, adorning yellow and red scarves symbolizing the Kannada flag, were seen tearing down English posters on the streets of Bengaluru demanding the installation of billboards in Kannada.

What triggered the language row in Bengaluru?

Protesters are calling for the immediate implementation of a city civic body order requiring businesses to feature 60% of their signs in Kannada. The order followed a meeting with the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, seen by some as a right-wing group pushing the language row.

Bengaluru's civic body earlier this week ordered shop owners to install 60% Kannada language nameplates by 28 February. Tushar Giri Nath, chief commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said strict action will be taken against those who do not put up Kannada nameplates at shop fronts.

"There are 1400 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city, and all the commercial shops on these roads will be surveyed zone-wise. After the survey, a notice will be given to the shops that do not use 60% Kannada language. After issuing the notice, they will be given time till February 28 to implement Kannada language nameplates and submit compliance to the respective zone commissioners," Tushar Giri Nath said.

Nath was addressing a meeting with Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), an organization that has been pushing the Kannada language use in the state.

He added that legal action will be taken against shops that do not install Kannada nameplates by February 28.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!