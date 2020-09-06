Bengaluru pubs struggle to get back on their feet





Bengaluru: Church Street, a 715-metre stretch in the heart of Bengaluru with around 50 eateries and watering holes, bore a deserted look on Friday evening, two days after the state government allowed bars and pubs to reopen after a prolonged closure.

Only Coconut Grove, a restaurant that serves beer, was open. Just two tables were occupied. The beer café downstairs remained shut. Not too far away, the open-air restaurants at UB City, a luxury mall on Vittal Mallya Road, were open with a few families enjoying dinner and wine.

The nearby Residency Road, dotted with co-working centres and pubs, looked but a shadow of its pre-covid self. The popular Sotally Tober pub on this stretch is permanently shut. The owners have partnered with another operator to open a new place and are scouting for a partner for its pub in Koramangala, a buzzing suburban start-up location. Till a few months ago, the Koramangala outlet did roaring business.

Lockdown curbs may have been finally eased, but many pubs in Bengaluru have kept their doors closed. Some temporarily, others permanently.

“All these establishments looked fancy from the outside, but we were burning a hole in our pockets, and it wasn’t making sense to run it, especially after lockdown," said Niveditha. D, partner at Rever Hospitality that runs Sotally Tober.

Bengaluru earned the ‘pub capital’ moniker for a reason. The city has over 500 pubs. The relatively recent mushrooming of micro-breweries has only added to the attraction.

An eerie silence has replaced these once raucous and bustling places, dealing the most severe blow to the gradually eroding nightlife of Bengaluru, which began with a ban on music and dance. “With social distancing and reduced customer confidence, business will be 35-40% of pre-covid levels," said Riyaaz Amlani, chief executive and managing director of Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Pvt. Ltd, which owns and runs 60 ‘Social’ and ‘Smoke House Deli’ outlets across India.

The work from home (WFH) policy adopted by information technology firms, which has prompted thousands to leave for their hometowns, is hurting the pub economy, operators said.

Pravesh Pandey, director, Byg Brewsky Brewing Co., said the techie crowd is being replaced by families that prefer these large open spaces on weekdays.

Most watering holes, and the liquor business at large, are perceived as revenue-generating sources and rarely attract the sumpathy that other sectors receive, including financial relief from governments.

Karnataka has been no different and has been pushing these establishments to meet the earlier set revenue target of ₹20,950 crore.

Delhi has slowly begun relaxing restrictions on bars and pubs while Mumbai, the worst-hit city in the country, keeps its taps closed.

Liquor serving establishments are now working on strategies to link property rentals with revenues to keep business more tuned in to real-time market reaction as opposed to projection.

Beer manufacturers say it’s still early days to speculate on the return of demand. Debabrata Mukherjee, chief marketing officer, United Breweries Ltd, said neither forward-looking business strategies nor prediction on the virus spread has “borne fruit". Hence, it’s tough to provide any guidance on pace and trajectory of recovery. However, he is hopeful about the ‘progressive’ steps taken by governments, including exploring home delivery of liquor .

“What started off as a reaction to the pandemic, if it becomes a norm and the right ecosystem is built, we will, of course, be part of the home-delivery play as well," Mukherjee said.

For decades, Bengaluru’s pub culture reflected its cosmopolitan nature and diversity. Ironically, the alcohol-based sanitizer at the entrance to pubs has become a symbol of the pandemic. And that’s what continues to keep people away from these watering holes.

