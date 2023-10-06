Bengaluru's Purple Line metro is set to become fully operational on Saturday (7 October). According to Bangalore Metro updates, the inauguration will happen on Friday (6 October) and the services will open for the public on 7 October (Saturday).

With the opening of the Krishnarajapuram – Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri–Challaghatta stretches the Purple Line will be opened completely.

Also read: Bengaluru news: Bus stand worth ₹10 lakh goes missing from Cunningham Road

The purple line will be Bengaluru's longest metro stretch at 42.5 km.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bangalore metro Purple Line from Krishnarajapuram to Whitefield (Kadugodi) on March 25.

The Purple Line is mostly elevated, with 29 elevated stations, 5 underground stations, and 1 at-grade station.

Also read: Bengaluru traffic: Karnataka govt proposes to build 190-km tunnel to ease congestion

The metro journey from Challaghatta to Whitefield is estimated to take 76 minutes (approx), offering ₹60 fare, according to News 18 report.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

Purple Line metro stations:

There will be 37 stations on the Bengaluru's purple line. These include--Whitefield (Kadugodi), Hopefarm Channasandra, Kadugodi Tree Park, Pattanduru Agrahara, Sri Sathya Sai Hospital, Nallurhalli, Kundalahalli, Seetharamapalya, Hoodi, Garudacharapalya, Singayyanapalya, Krishnarajapura (K.R.Pura), Benniganahalli, Baiyappanahalli, Swami Vivekananda Road, Indiranagara, Halasuru, Trinity, MG Road, Cubbon Park, Dr. BR. Ambedkar Station Vidhana Soudha, Sir M. Visveshwaraya Station, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station, City Railway station, Magadi Road, Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji Station, Vijayanagara, Attiguppe, Deepanjali Nagara, Mysuru Road, Pantharapalya - Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattanagere, Kengeri Bus Terminal, Kengeri, and Challaghatta.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!