To prevent the COVID-19 spread, the Karnataka government has introduced a mobile application called Quarantine Watch in Bengaluru, news agency ANI reported.Quarantine Watch is an application developed by the Karnataka government to monitor those in quarantine, so that they do not violate rules. The users need to send selfies or photos to the monitoring team through the app every hour. The selfies have GPS coordinates to tell the exact location of the person. All the photos sent by people in home quarantine are seen by government photo verification team, the state government said earlier.

On Thursday, Karnataka government announced that the people coming to Bengaluru from any state need to take the RT-PCR test for coronavirus infection. "People coming from any state to Bengaluru need to take RT-PCR test including Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chandigarh and other states as well," said the health minister, reported news agency PTI.

The government also issued a circular on social gatherings and events on Thursday. As many as 500 persons will be allowed in marriages in open spaces. For closed areas, the limit will be up to 200 people. For birthday parties and celebrations, 100 persons will be permitted in open spaces and 50 people in closed spaces. At least 500 people will be allowed for religious celebrations and political functions.

"Organisers of any event, marriage, or any crowded places will be held responsible and such organisers will be fined," he added.

Wearing masks and following norms of social distancing are mandatory in public places. The marshals will strictly implement and it is important to wear masks and to maintain social distances in markets, crowded roads, bus stops, theatres, marriage halls, event places, religious places, colleges and any crowded places, he further added. There will be fine of ₹250 for not wearing masks in public, the state government said.

"There should be no negligence from any asymptomatic or with symptoms. They must have to be quarantined," he said.

Karnataka continued to report over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. With 53,476 new cases in a span of 24 hours, India witnesses the highest single day rise in COVID-19 tally this year.

