Karnataka Assembly Elections are just four days away and the results for the same are seven days away. The crucial high stakes battle that is being being considered a pre-cursor to the biggest 2024 Lok Sabha Election has seen Congress and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) forage in every possible aspect in order to appease and convince the voters to make a ‘the’ choice in the democratic process of electing a government.

Karnataka is set to go into polls on 10 may, results for the same will be declared on 13 May.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been busy conducting roadshows on flower petal laden vehicles in Karnataka, while Opposition party Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a scooter ride with a delivery boy in Bengaluru.

Rahul, who is scheduled to hold public meetings in the state capital ahead of 10 May Karnataka Assembly polls, rode pillion on the delivery boy's scooter for almost 2 kms.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rides a scooter with a delivery boy in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/MvGEgfAjtM — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Sunday held a mega roadshow in the city, waving at a large, enthusiastic crowd lining up both sides of the route on the road.

PM started his roadshow from the Kempegowda statue at New Tippasandra Road and it will culminate at Trinity Circle.

A nearly 10-kilometre-long roadshow in Bengaluru for the second straight day is expected to boost the BJP's poll prospects on the last leg of the campaign for the single-phased elections on May 10.

The recent disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha has put the spotlight on provisions of an Act which has been used to remove 42 members from Parliament since 1988, with the 14th Lok Sabha witnessing the ouster of 19 lawmakers in connection with the cash-for-query scam and cross-voting.

The disqualification of these lawmakers has been on various grounds like changing political allegiances, for conduct unbecoming of a parliamentarian and after being convicted by a court for crimes that have a jail term of two years or more.