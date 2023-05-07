Bengaluru: Rahul Gandhi rides pillion on delivery boy's scooter to reach hotel | Watch2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 04:28 PM IST
Rahul, who is scheduled to hold public meetings in the state capital ahead of 10 May Karnataka Assembly polls, rode pillion on the delivery boy's scooter for almost 2 kms.
Karnataka Assembly Elections are just four days away and the results for the same are seven days away. The crucial high stakes battle that is being being considered a pre-cursor to the biggest 2024 Lok Sabha Election has seen Congress and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) forage in every possible aspect in order to appease and convince the voters to make a ‘the’ choice in the democratic process of electing a government.
