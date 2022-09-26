A new design has been proposed by the Railways Ministry for the ever-busy Cantonment railway station in Bengaluru. On social media, the ministry proposed a new digital design that is similar to the plan of the Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport.

The Railway Ministry took to Twitter to share the glimpses of the proposed new design. The tweet read, “Columns of Growth: A glimpse of the proposed design of the to-be redeveloped Bengaluru Cant. Railway Station."

Columns of Growth: A glimpse of the proposed design of the to-be redeveloped Bengaluru Cant. Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/hSML39AntB — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 24, 2022

Reports suggest that the revamping project will be finished by the year 2023.

It is anticipated that the new layout of the Cantonment railway station will provide passengers with more modern amenities and enhance their level of comfort.During festivals, the station, which is in the middle of Bengaluru, sees a lot of traffic. This also causes a lot of traffic congestion outside the railway station.

In the past, the South Western Railways opened a station in Bengaluru with a design similar to this one, which was called Sir M Visvesvaraya Baiyappanahalli Railway terminal.It is said to be one of the country's most cutting-edge stations. The seven-platform railway station has fancy food courts, waiting rooms with air conditioning, and a lot of parking space.

The railway station was inaugurated by PM Modi during his visit to Karnataka.

Ministry of Railways has been working to redesign railway stations across the country under Adarsh station scheme.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated on August 5 that the Ministry of Railways has developed various plans, including the Model, Modern, and Adarsh Station Scheme, for the improvement and attractiveness of Indian Railways stations. The Adarsh Station Scheme has identified 1253 stations for development

So far, 1,215 Adarsh Stations have been built in a bid to improve passenger facilities.

The Railway Minister also announced the commencement of a brand-new plan for "Major Upgradation of Railway Stations." So far, 52 stations have been selected for this program's enhancement.

It is pertinent to note that Indian Railways will turn 21 stations into top-notch rail hubs.