Bengaluru rain: Employees asked to work from home due to flooded roads2 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 11:41 AM IST
Bengaluru has been hit by flooding and traffic snarls after heavy rain.
Bengaluru, India's innovation hub, was largely under water on September 5 as a result of the city being battered by severe rains, which also forced firms to ask employees to work from home. Companies like Amazon, Flipkart, and Wipro have offices in the city, where they all manage their logistics and other activities.