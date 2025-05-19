Bengaluru rain havoc: Waterlogging, traffic jams and key updates in 10 points

Various parts of Karnataka’s capital, Bengaluru, witnessed severe waterlogging and traffic jams on Monday after heavy rains lashed the city over the past three days.
For the last couple of days, Bengaluru has experienced cloudbursts of 15 to 20 cm.
Authorities on Monday morning deployed boats to reach people stranded in waterlogged areas.
A 32-year-old woman lost her life after a wall collapsed on her in the Whitefield Industrial Area of Bengaluru.
"To my fellow Bengalureans - I am one among you. I understand your concerns, I share your frustration, and I assure you of my commitment to resolving them. I stand with you," he wrote on X.
IMD Senior Scientist RK Jenamani said: “Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been observed over the peninsular India almost everywhere, covering Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, parts of Kerala and also south Konkan and Goa, Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh.”
“Heavy rainfall activity is mainly in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, where we have received very heavy rainfall. Goa may also get heavy rainfall. This is a pre-monsoon heavy rainfall shower... We have issued the orange warning for Karnataka for 20 and 21 May,” Jenamani also said.
“We have issued a red warning for North Interior Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and coastal Karnataka and adjoining areas of Tamil Nadu... Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra to get very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on the night of 20 May or 21 to 22 May,” Jenamani further said, adding: “Mumbai will also receive moderate to heavy rainfall from 21 May... For North India, there is no chance of a heat wave intensifying... Heat wave warning is only confined to Rajasthan... Parts of South Haryana may have a heat wave... For Delhi, there is no heatwave warning... Delhi may have thunderstorms, light rainfall, or duststorms in the evening...”
