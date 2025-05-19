Bengaluru rain havoc: Waterlogging, traffic jams and key updates in 10 points

Various parts of Karnataka’s capital, Bengaluru, witnessed severe waterlogging and traffic jams on Monday after heavy rains lashed the city over the past three days.

For the last couple of days, Bengaluru has experienced cloudbursts of 15 to 20 cm.

Authorities on Monday morning deployed boats to reach people stranded in waterlogged areas.

A 32-year-old woman lost her life after a wall collapsed on her in the Whitefield Industrial Area of Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Rain havoc: 10 Points In the last 24 hours, Bengaluru city has received 103 mm of pre-monsoon rain, according to an IMD bulletin.

India Meteorological Department's Bengaluru centre Director N Puviarasu told PTI the yellow alert issued on 18 May to some regions in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, remains valid for Monday and Tuesday as well.

“As per the current pattern of the cyclonic circulation, Karnataka, especially the coastal parts, will get heavy rainfall. Bengaluru is also expected to receive heavy rainfall for the next two days,” said Puviarasu.

The alert warned of moderate to heavy thundershowers, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 - 60 km/h. Widespread rainfall and thunderstorms are expected throughout the week.

Karnataka’s affected districts include Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Kodagu, Belagavi, Bidar, Raichur, Yadgir, Davanagere, and Chitradurga.

One of the worst rain-affected areas in Bengaluru so far was Sai Layout in Horamavu, which falls in the Mahadevapura zone.



Other areas, including Shanti Nagar bus stands and Kanteerava Stadium, also face problems due to heavy rains. Waterlogging has been reported in several low-lying areas, disrupting daily life. The city's notorious traffic congestion has worsened due to waterlogging, with numerous tree branches falling and vehicles breaking down.

Waterlogged roads in different parts of the city had made commuting a nightmare for people.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit the rain-affected areas on Monday evening to listen to the grievances of the people affected by the rain and, along with officials, will try to resolve the problems while inspecting Bengaluru city.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also in charge of Bengaluru, said he was in touch with concerned officials and is “closely monitoring the situation”. "To my fellow Bengalureans - I am one among you. I understand your concerns, I share your frustration, and I assure you of my commitment to resolving them. I stand with you," he wrote on X.

Residents expressed frustration and helplessness, calling for immediate civic action to address the city's infrastructure issues.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which has been replaced by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), was making efforts to tackle the severe waterlogging affecting several areas of the city, which saw heavy rainfall.

Visuals from the Silk Board Metro Station show severe waterlogging. The Silk Board area, a major traffic hub, is severely affected, causing commuters inconvenience. IMD Weather Forecasts IMD Senior Scientist RK Jenamani said: “Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been observed over the peninsular India almost everywhere, covering Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, parts of Kerala and also south Konkan and Goa, Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh.”

“Heavy rainfall activity is mainly in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, where we have received very heavy rainfall. Goa may also get heavy rainfall. This is a pre-monsoon heavy rainfall shower... We have issued the orange warning for Karnataka for 20 and 21 May,” Jenamani also said.