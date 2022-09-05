Bengaluru rain: Karnataka CM to inspect TK Halli unit of water board

Bengaluru rain: Karnataka CM to inspect TK Halli unit of water board2 min read . 06:51 PM IST
Amid heavy rains, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit TK Halli unit of Bengaluru water board in Mandya district
The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, will inspect the TK Halli unit of the Bengaluru water board in the Mandya district. The water board managed the water supply to the city after the unit got inundated as heavy rains poured on Sunday night.
"I am leaving for Mandya soon after the Teachers' day function to assess the situation. BWSSB Chairman, engineers, and secretary of the urban development department are already sent to the unit. The officials of the Mandya district are busy draining out water from the pumping station. The situation is expected to come under control by evening. The technical team is working on the emergency mode to restart the machinery. I will visit and give necessary instructions," Bommai told ANI.
Bengaluru is reeling under floods for several days amid incessant rains. In several parts of the city, normal life is disrupted and waterlogging is also leading to endless traffic jams.
"Bengaluru city has received heavy rains and extensive damage has happened in 30 places in Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones. Instructions are issued to dispatch two SDRF teams with 30 members in each team to the affected places. Officials are asked to drain out water from roads. Whatever is decided already will be implemented as per plan," the chief minister said.
The inundation of water in several pumping stations of the city will affect the access to safe drinking water for the residents of the city. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) run the TK Halli unit which is flooded with water and this will affect water distribution for more than 50 days.
Sadashivanagar, Indiranagar, Vasanthnagar, Malleshwaram, etc, will be the prime areas that will be affected.
"Recent rains in Bengaluru have been extraordinary. The BS Bommai-led government is actively monitoring the issue and working hard to resolve it as soon as possible. A thriving city that has been continually growing for decades is bound to face certain infrastructure issues," said Karnataka Minister Dr. Ashwathnarayan C.N. said.
"Our government has been closely collaborating with the industry. We are doing it now too. I have initiated a meeting and will talk with industry leaders and corporate executives soon. We will work together to find a solution. Hon'ble CM Basavaraj Bommai has taken a serious and keen interest in resolving the concerns as soon as possible. We have organized a meeting with all stakeholders, including the industry, and we are committed to resolving the issues," he added.
