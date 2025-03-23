Bengaluru news: 3-year-old killed as tree falls on her amid heavy rains; IMD predicts thundershowers today

A 3-year-old girl allegedly lost her life on Saturday after a tree fell on her during heavy rainfall in Pulakeshi Nagar, Bengaluru, officials said on Sunday.

As reported by ANI, the city is still reeling from the impacts of its first major rainfall of the season, with intense showers causing widespread damage.

According to reports from the Civil Defence Force, around 30 trees have been uprooted and 48 branches have fallen, creating significant risks to public safety. Emergency teams are working around the clock to clear the debris and restore normalcy, but with the monsoon season just starting, residents are being urged to stay alert and cautious.

Bengaluru weather prediction According to the daily weather report from the Bengaluru Meteorological Department for March 23, light to moderate rain and thunder showers are expected to occur at several places across various districts. These include Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Gulbarga, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Chitradurga, Chamarajanagara, Mandya, and Mysuru districts. Isolated rain showers are also predicted for Ballari and Vijayanagara districts.

“Gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are very likely to prevail at isolated places over interior Karnataka. Dry weather likely to prevail over rest of the state,” it said.

For March 24, the weather department forecast light to moderate rain, thundershowers at isolated places over Kodagu district and light rain, thundershowers at isolated places of Bidar, Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts.

“Light rain likely to occur at isolated places over Dakshina Kannada district. Gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are very likely to prevail at isolated places over Interior Karnataka. Dry weather likely to prevail over rest of the state,” it added.

For March 25, the Met has predicted light to moderate rain likely to occur at isolated places over Kodagu district and light rain at isolated places over Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts. It added that dry weather will likely prevail over the rest of the state on the day.

On March 26, the weather department said light to moderate rain will likely occur at isolated places over Kodagu district.

“Light rain likely to occur at isolated places over Dakshina Kannada, Hassan & Chikkamagaluru districts. Dry weather likely to prevail over rest of the state,” it stated.

For March 27, Bengaluru Met said that light rain will likely occur at isolated places over Kodagu, Mysuru and Chikkamagaluru districts.

The residents of Bengaluru heaved a sigh of relief as heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed the city on Saturday after a spell of scorching heat.

Several areas witnessed strong winds and intense downpours, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering temperatures.

(With inputs from ANI)