Rain battered several roads in northern Bengaluru and Chennai's Manali area on Monday. The Allalasandra lake overflowed, resulting in waterlogging in the surrounded areas. Yelahanka, Nagavara, Kogilu Cross, and Vidyaranyapura areas of Bengaluru were badly impacted by the excessive rainfall o that continued even on Monday.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Allalasandra Lake overflows near Yelahanka in Bengaluru due to heavy rainfall and causes waterlogging in the vicinity of Chikkaballapur Road. Visuals from earlier today. pic.twitter.com/SP5ournHtE — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai was also inundated due to excess discharge from the Kosasthalaiyar river. Boats have also been deployed in some areas of northern Chennai to deal with the situation.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Gaurav Gupta said that they have also deployed boats to give emergency supplies to the residents of Kendriya Vihar in Bengaluru.

He said, "Kendriya Vihar, a low-lying area, has been constructed next to one of the major lakes, Yelahanka Lake. Yesterday, in a matter of 2-3 hrs, heavy rain of 138-mm led to water inflow in the lake".

Waterlogging affects several parts of Bengaluru, Karnataka, today



Visuals from Kogilu Cross to Kendriya Vihar Apartment, Venkatala village pic.twitter.com/wfQ6Rd6ap1 — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

"The 8-ft stormwater drain is insufficient in the given conditions. We're working on a required 30-40-ft wide drain, particularly with RCC cement and concrete walls, so that the water doesn't go into the low-lying areas," he added.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Waterlogging amid heavy rainfall affects residents of Kendriya Vihar area, Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/uQ9MIvhk0U — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall over South interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, and Mysuru for the next five days.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Chief Minister on Monday said ₹500 crore will be released for the repair of roads and bridges that have been damaged due to incessant rains and floods in different parts of the state.

" ₹500 crore will be released for the repair of damaged roads and bridges, I have instructed immediate release of ₹1 lakh (first instalment) to those whose houses have been fully damaged, and also to release money for those whose houses have been partially damaged," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. A total of 24 people have lost their lives till Sunday evening, due to rains and floods caused by it across the state since the beginning of this month.

