" ₹500 crore will be released for the repair of damaged roads and bridges, I have instructed immediate release of ₹1 lakh (first instalment) to those whose houses have been fully damaged, and also to release money for those whose houses have been partially damaged," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. A total of 24 people have lost their lives till Sunday evening, due to rains and floods caused by it across the state since the beginning of this month.

