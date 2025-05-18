Bengaluru rains: Garden city witnesses severe waterlogging, flooding in residential areas | Watch

India's garden city Bengaluru on Sunday witnessed heavy rainfall that resulted in severe waterlogging and flooding in residential areas, reported PTI.

According to the reports, the worst-affected locality was Horamavu, where water entered houses, leaving residents stranded and struggling to protect their belongings.

The water entered ground-floor homes, and damaged furniture and appliances in the Horamavu locality. Due to water stagnation, several roads became impassable, and commuters were left stranded as public transport services slowed down.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru received about 40 mm of rainfall in last 24 hours.

Several videos emerged on social media showing people wading through knee-deep water as the city's drainage system failed to cope with the sudden downpour. The streets turned into streams, and several vehicles were seen partially submerged.

In addition, tree branches came down crashing in several parts of Bengaluru, making clearing the already standstill traffic even more difficult.

Residents have blamed clogged drains and the failure of the government to adhere to their repeated complaints.

The visuals triggered widespread outrage online, as residents questioned the preparedness of civic agencies ahead of the monsoon.

Here's some videos and the reactions: One user on X posted, “Ten minutes of rain and Hennur Main Road is crippled for 12 hours. Our officials and elected representatives are utterly useless.”

Another user highlighted the situation in the Panathur stretch on the Outer Ring Road, and wrote, "Even a drizzle turns this area into an ocean. And yet, massive real estate projects are coming up around here. Welcome to Ocean Park, Panathur!”

Known flood-prone spot, Panathur's railway underbridge (RUB) once again bore the brunt of water-logging.

Another user vented their frustration, saying, “We’ve tried contacting everyone from Assistant Engineers to Executive Engineers — not a single call or text has been returned.”

Weather predictions: In the weather predictions, IMD sounded yellow alert in Uttara Kannada, Udipi, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, and Shivamogga districts.