The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru, warning residents of heavy rainfall expected over the next four days starting Thursday. The city experienced moderate showers on Thursday, with cloudy skies prevailing throughout the day. This weather pattern is attributed to a low-pressure system forming along the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coast, which is anticipated to bring significant rainfall to parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry until December 14.

The IMD forecasts moderate to heavy rains in Urban Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, and surrounding districts, including Chitradurga, Kolar, and Ramanagara. Coastal districts like Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are also likely to experience heavy rainfall during this period. Temperatures in Bengaluru are expected to range between 18°C and 30°C, while coastal and interior regions may face intense rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

Bengaluru Rainfall: IMD Forecast till 18 December 13 December

Moderate rain likely to occur at a few places over Coastal Karnataka, Kodagu, Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar districts.

Light rain likely to occur at isolated places over remaining districts of South Interior Karnataka.

Dry weather very likely to prevail over North Interior Karnataka.

14 December

Dry weather very likely to prevail over Karnataka. Shallow fog/mist very likely over North Interior Karnataka.

15 December

Dry weather very likely to prevail over Karnataka. Shallow fog/mist very likely over North Interior Karnataka.

16 December:

Dry weather very likely to prevail over Karnataka. Shallow fog/mist at places very likely over North Interior Karnataka.

17 December:

Heavy rain likely to occur at many placers over Chikkaballapura, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Kolar and Tumkur districts.

Moderate rain likely to occur at a few places over Coastal Karnataka and at many places over remaining districts of South Interior Karnataka.

Light rain likely to occur at isolated places over Koppal, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri and Raichur districts. Dry weather very likely to prevail over remaining districts of North Interior Karnataka

18 December:

Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over Coastal Karnataka and at a few places over Interior Karnataka

Bengaluru IMD Temperature Forecast -Fall in Minimum temperature 2°C for the next 2 days, thereafter no large change over Interior Karnataka.

- Generally cloudy sky till 14 December. Light rain likely. Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 25°C and 19°C respectively.

IMF Rainfall Forecast Karnataka districts: Dakshina Kannada, Davanagere, Gadag, and Kalaburagi have already reported rainfall. In addition, Chikkamagaluru recorded a low temperature of 13.4°C, while Belagavi, Bidar, and Vijayapura experienced drops of 4-6°C.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal: Very heavy rainfall predicted by IMD on 17 December. Heavy rainfall is also very likely on 13, 16 and 18 December.

Kerala: Very heavy rainfall at isolated places on 13 December. Heavy rainfall is also very likely on 17 and 18 December.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema: Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely on 17 and 18 December.

South Interior Karnataka: Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely on 17 December.

Lakshadweep: Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely on 13December.