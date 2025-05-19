Bengaluru rains: JCB comes to the rescue as roads turn into rivers post overnight deluge | Watch

Bengaluru rains: JCB backhoe loaders came to the rescue as Bengaluru woke up to rivers instead of roads on Monday, following relentless overnight rainfall.

Videos on social media showed Panathur Railway Under Bridge, among other areas completely inundated, with police officers using backhoe loaders to wade through the knee-deep waters. Several parts of the city including the popular Silk Board junction, Bommanahalli, HRBR layout were also waterlogged owing to the heavy downpour.

Bengaluru rains Karnataka's capital city was battered by an unrelenting downpour through the night of Sunday, May 18, into the early hours of Monday, May 19, as the city recorded its heaviest rainfall of the year. For nearly over six hours, it rained cats and dogs, turning roads into rivers and causing flooding in several areas.

What began as a typical evening quickly turned into a weather nightmare, with waterlogging reported across multiple areas, stranding vehicles and disrupting daily life. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has since issued a heavy rain alert for the city, urging residents to stay cautious as more showers may be on the horizon.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the woes faced by the IT capital during rains was not new, but that the government was now working to fix them with a long-term solution.

Bengaluru received about 104 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, inundating many low-lying areas and leading to traffic pile-up, prompting the BJP to launch a scathing attack on the ruling Congress. Former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA of Malleswaram, CN Ashwath Narayan criticised Shivakumar, saying, "Crores spent. Zero results."

Heavy downpour not common; 150 people evacuated from Sai Layout A State Natural Disaster Response Force officer told PTI that no one had anticipated such an intense spell of rain in Bengaluru. Weather experts echoed the sentiment, noting that such heavy downpour in May is not common. Advertisement

In Sai Layout, a residential area with around 300 houses, the impact was especially severe. "The area always struggles during rains, but this time, the scale was overwhelming," an official said.

Ground floors were half-submerged, and residents were trapped inside their homes. Emergency teams evacuated nearly 150 people from the flooded neighborhood.