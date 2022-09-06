Bengaluru rains: Karnataka govt releases 300 crore to manage flood situation

The state government has decided to release ₹600 crore to manage the rain and flood situation across the state. To restore damaged infrastructure like roads, electric poles, transformers, schools etc, ₹300 crore has been kept for Bengaluru alone, the CM said.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday night said the government has decided to release ₹300 crore to manage the flood situation in Bengaluru, as torrential downpour continues to create havoc in the city.
The chief minister chaired a meeting with senior ministers and officials in the night to take stock of the rain and flood situation in the state, especially the capital city, and the damages caused.
The state government has decided to release ₹600 crore to manage the rain and flood situation across the state. To restore damaged infrastructure like roads, electric poles, transformers, schools etc, ₹300 crore has been kept for Bengaluru alone, Bommai said.
He also pointed out that ₹664 is already available with deputy commissioners of various districts, while separate ₹500 crore has already been sanctioned for building infrastructure.
A total of ₹1,500 crore has been allocated for construction of storm water drains in Bengaluru, Bommai said, adding the work will begin once the water recedes.
The chief minister said it has been decided to have one more company of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) exclusively for Bengaluru and ₹9.50 crore is being released for boats and other equipment for it.
At the state-level, two more companies of the SDRF will be set up in the days to come, he added.
Bommai said from September 1-5, some parts of the city have received 150 percent more than normal rainfall, while Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and K R Puram zones received 307 per cent more than normal rains.
This is the highest rainfall in the last 32 years (1992-93), he said, adding 164 lakes in Bengaluru have filled up with water.
Meanwhile, boats and tractors were pressed into service in certain parts and a forecast of more rains has caused worry among the people residing in the vulnerable areas, even as many have started moving to safer zones, taking with them only necessary belongings.
As per news agency ANI, many employees of IT companies used tractors to reach their offices in the Yemalur area of Bengaluru amid waterlogging due to heavy rains. "We can't take so many leaves from the office, our work is getting affected. We're awaiting tractors to drop us for ₹50," a local said.
The rains severely impacted capital city of the poll-bound Karnataka. Cars and two wheelers parked either in the basements or in front of the houses were submerged in parts of the city.
Water-logging in localities like Rainbow Drive layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, some areas on Sarjapur Road were to such an extent that tractors and boats were used to ferry students and office goers in the morning.
Rains battered many parts of the city like Whitefield, Indiranagar, Kengeri, R R Nagar, Bommanahalli, Marathalli, and Mahadevapura.
While several areas on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) that houses some of the IT companies, were affected by rains and flooding, some firms were forced to ask their employees to work from home.
Most parts of the ORR resembled lakes, affecting the movement of vehicular traffic. Office goers and the general public pushing their two wheelers in knee deep water was a common sight, even as a resident rued the 'plight' of ORR.
"I was on my way to the office, it's knee-deep water here, my vehicle stopped mid-way because of water entering the engine parts. Now I'm stuck here, not sure what to do and where to reach," said a man in his mid-thirties.
"I was on my way to the office, it's knee-deep water here, my vehicle stopped mid-way because of water entering the engine parts. Now I'm stuck here, not sure what to do and where to reach," said a man in his mid-thirties.